  • ‘Daldal’ Series: OTT Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Review- Everything About Bhumi Padnekar’s Crime Thriller

Daldal series is an upcoming crime thriller series starring Bhumi Padnekar in a powerful and gritty role, marking another intense addition to the OTT space. The crime series has been creating buzz for its dark theme, layered storytelling, and Bhumi’s compelling screen presence in a genre driven by crime, investigation, and moral conflict. Here’s everything about the latest OTT release, Daldal series review, release date, release platform, cast, story, and more. 

Daldal Series: Release Date
Daldal Series: Release Date

Daldal series is set to be scheduled on the OTT platform on January 30, 2026. Bhumi Padnekar’s crime thriller promises a dark, intense narrative that delves into crime, power, and moral ambiguity.

Daldal Series: Release Platform
Daldal Series: Release Platform

Daldal series is set to premiere on Prime Video, exploring complex characters and hard-hitting themes, with Bhumi playing a pivotal role that anchors the story.

Daldal Series: Cast
Daldal Series: Cast

Daldal series cast includes Aditya Rawal, Bhumi Padnekar, Samara Tijori, and Saurabh Goyal.

Daldal Series: Story
Daldal Series: Story

Daldal series revolves around Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, who finds herself tracking a cold-blooded serial killer. As the investigation grows increasingly grim, her personal life begins to fall apart, pushing Rita to face long-suppressed guilt and hidden secrets before everything spirals out of control.

Daldal Series: Review
Daldal Series: Review

Daldal series receives mixed reviews; critics have praised Bhumi Padnekar’s intense performance as DCP Rita and the show’s atmospheric tone and psychological depth. However, several reviews note that the narrative pace slows and becomes repetitive with some predictable plot turns.

