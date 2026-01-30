‘Daldal’ Series: OTT Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Review- Everything About Bhumi Padnekar’s Crime Thriller

Daldal series is an upcoming crime thriller series starring Bhumi Padnekar in a powerful and gritty role, marking another intense addition to the OTT space. The crime series has been creating buzz for its dark theme, layered storytelling, and Bhumi’s compelling screen presence in a genre driven by crime, investigation, and moral conflict. Here’s everything about the latest OTT release, Daldal series review, release date, release platform, cast, story, and more.