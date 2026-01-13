Deeksha Gulati’s Breakup With Udit Kumar: Real Reason, Rumors, Past Relationships & Love Life
Influencer Deeksha Gulati and content creator Udit Kumar have officially ended their relationship after dating for nearly one year. Their breakup has surprised fans and sparked heavy discussion across social media platforms.
Deeksha Gulati and Udit Kumar’s Relationship
Deeksha Gulati and Udit Kumar were in a committed relationship for the past 12 months. During this period, the couple was openly seen supporting each other online through posts, stories, and comments making their relationship well known among followers.
What did Deeksha Gulati say about Udit Rajput?
During a live interaction, Deeksha Gulati alleged that Udit Kumar was involved with another woman while dating her and used her for personal fame. She shared that marriage discussions had taken place with her family and accused Udit of emotional manipulation, exploitation of her public image, and deeply hurting her emotionally, urging followers to support her.
Deeksha Gulati Says She Wants to End This Chapter
On January 11, 2026, Deeksha Gulati shared a note on Instagram urging her followers to close the chapter on her breakup with Udit Rajput. She clarified that her emotional post was not a publicity stunt but a moment of vulnerability, stating that her only intention now is to find peace and move forward without spreading further negativity.
Deeksha Gulati Slams Trolls Over Criticism of Her Ex
In the same note, Deeksha Gulati called out trolls for targeting her ex-boyfriend, Udit, stating that he had already faced enough hate and she did not support it. She urged people to stop spreading negativity, said the situation did not define him, and shared that she is choosing peace, healing, and closure while holding on to the good memories they shared.
Why Deeksha Gulati Is Popular
Deeksha Gulati is popular because of her Bold and flirtatiously appealing content and strong connection with her audience. She often greets her followers with her signature line “Namaste ji”, which has become her main catchphrase to her videos. Deeksha also stays consistent on social media, regularly sharing updates, reels, and photos that keep her audience engaged.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and confirmed relationship timelines. No unverified allegations are stated as facts.