Deeksha Gulati’s Breakup With Udit Kumar: Real Reason, Rumors, Past Relationships & Love Life

Deeksha Gulati Slams Trolls Over Criticism of Her Ex

In the same note, Deeksha Gulati called out trolls for targeting her ex-boyfriend, Udit, stating that he had already faced enough hate and she did not support it. She urged people to stop spreading negativity, said the situation did not define him, and shared that she is choosing peace, healing, and closure while holding on to the good memories they shared.