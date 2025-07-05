Deepika Padukone Love Life: Men She Dated After Entering Bollywood
Before Deepika and Ranveer became the Bollywood’s one of the most power couple, Deepika Padukone had her fair share of high profile romances and rumored boyfriends. All the men she dated are listed here.
Nihar Pandya
They dated in the early 2000s before Bollywood debut. He is a model and an aspiring actor. Nihar met Deepika at Anupam Kher's acting school. They dated for a couple of years during her modelling days. They split when she got busy with her Bollywood career.
Upen Patel (Rumored)
They dated around the year 2006. Upen is a model-turned- actor. They reportedly had a short fling but never confirmed it publicly.
Muzammil Ibrahim (Rumored)
They dated around 2007. Muzammil is a model, actor and former Mr. India. Rumors suggested they dated briefly post her debut, but it fizzled out quickly.
Yuvraj Singh
They dated around 2007 too. Yuvraj is a famous cricketer. They had a short fling but ended due to Yuvraj's possessiveness.
Ranbeer Kapoor
They dated from 2007 to 2009. Ranbeer Kapoor is a very famous actor, now married to Alia Bhatt. Their relationship was serious, Deepika even tattooed his initials on her neck. Deepika confirmed he cheated on her, allegedly with Katrina Kaif.
Siddharth Mallya
They dated from 2010 to 2012. Siddharth is the son of Vijay Mallya. They were seen attending IPL matches and public events together. They broke up due to different lifestyle choices and values.
Ranveer Singh (Now Husband)
They started dating in 2012 and got married in 2018. They met during the shoot of "Ram Leela". They love and respect each other deeply, and have been Bollywood's power couple since.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.