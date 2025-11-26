LIVE TV
  Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh's Combined Net Worth Will Shock You! Inside Their Mansions, Cars & Investments

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s Combined Net Worth Will Shock You! Inside Their Mansions, Cars & Investments

Discover Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s combined net worth, luxury properties, high-end cars, film earnings, and smart investments. Explore the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood’s richest power couple.

November 26, 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
The Wealthy Duo of Bollywood
1/8

The Wealthy Duo of Bollywood

Richest-couples in bollywood are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Between them, their estimated worth is approximately ₹800–₹900 crores combined, made through films, endorsements, and investments in everything from fashion to startups.

Their Impressive Mumbai Property Portfolio
2/8

Their Impressive Mumbai Property Portfolio

They own multiple luxury properties including a ₹119 crores Bandra quadruplex and a ₹40 crores Worli apartment which show their interest in premium real estate.

Luxury Wheels in Their Garage
3/8

Luxury Wheels in Their Garage

Deepika and Ranveer have collected an assortment of high-end vehicles ranging from a Lamborghini Urus to a Mercedes Maybach and Audi to a Range Rover to showcase their glamorous and affluent lifestyle.

Earnings From Film and Brand Endorsements
4/8

Earnings From Film and Brand Endorsements

Deepika is estimated to charge between ₹15–₹30 crores per film while Ranveer earns significant amounts of money and endorses major brands. Their earnings from films and endorsements comprise most of their wealth.

Smart Investments in Business
5/8

Smart Investments in Business

In addition to acting, both are investing in startups, fashion, lifestyle brands etc., building long-term and recurring wealth in addition to the money they make from films and endorsements.

Net Worth
6/8

Net Worth

Deepika and Ranveer are considered one of the richest celebrity couples in India. Deepika has a net worth of around INR 500 crore; Ranveer's is estimated at between INR 300 crore and 350 crore depending on current stock market value.

Growth and Future Development
7/8

Growth and Future Development

As a couple, they will continue to increase their wealth through film projects, international advertising partnerships, and future investment opportunities. Their influence will continue to expand into both entertainment and business sectors.

Discalimer
8/8

Diclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports, media sources, and estimates. Some net worth figures, property values, and investments may be approximations and are subject to official confirmation.

