Delhi’s 7 Most Powerful Earthquakes: Historic Shakes That Rattled the Capital Over Time

5 March 2012 Near Delhi (M 5.2)

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck close to Delhi in March 2012, shaking buildings and causing minor injuries. The event served as a modern wake-up call, underlining the city’s seismic risks despite no major damage reported.



