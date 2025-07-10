Delhi’s 7 Most Powerful Earthquakes: Historic Shakes That Rattled the Capital Over Time

- Home>
This list highlights the 7 strongest earthquakes ever felt in Delhi, from the massive 1720 quake to modern tremors that shook the city. It explores their magnitudes, impacts, and why Delhi remains at seismic risk, underlining the importance of preparedness and resilient infrastructure.
1720 Delhi Earthquake (M 6.5)
In 1720, Delhi experienced one of its most powerful recorded earthquakes, estimated at magnitude 6.5. This quake likely caused significant damage to early Mughal structures and settlements. Though detailed records are scarce, it stands as a stark reminder of the region’s seismic vulnerability.
1903 Mathura Earthquake (M 6.8)
Centered near Mathura, about 145 km from Delhi, this magnitude 6.8 quake shook the capital with forceful tremors. Many buildings across North India suffered cracks. Its impact reinforced the need for stronger construction in seismic-prone regions like Delhi.
1956 Bulandshahar Earthquake (M 6.7)
This powerful earthquake struck near Bulandshahar, roughly 70 km from Delhi, registering magnitude 6.7. The capital experienced prolonged shaking that alarmed residents and led to structural inspections citywide. It remains one of the strongest quakes felt in Delhi’s modern history.
August 1960 Delhi Earthquake (M 6.0)
Delhi’s largest instrumentally recorded earthquake occurred on August 27, 1960, reaching magnitude 6.0. The tremor caused minor structural damage and sent thousands of people rushing into the streets. It highlighted the need for local seismic preparedness.
December 2017 Uttarakhand Quakes (M 5.1)
Two quakes measuring M 5.1 in December 2017, centered around 289 km from Delhi in Uttarakhand, sent tremors across the capital. Tall buildings swayed, triggering evacuations, though there was no major damage. These quakes stressed the importance of resilient high-rise designs.
Multiple Moderate Quakes (M 4.7–5.0, 2011–2020)
From 2011 to 2020, Delhi and nearby areas felt several moderate quakes ranging from M 4.3 to 4.8. Each event reminded residents of the city’s seismic zone IV classification, keeping emergency services and building codes under continued scrutiny.
5 March 2012 Near Delhi (M 5.2)
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck close to Delhi in March 2012, shaking buildings and causing minor injuries. The event served as a modern wake-up call, underlining the city’s seismic risks despite no major damage reported.
This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional geological or emergency advice. For safety guidelines, preparedness plans, or detailed seismic assessments, please consult local authorities or certified disaster management experts.