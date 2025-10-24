LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma Inside Story Revealed: Why Their Marriage Really Fell Apart?

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma Inside Story Revealed: Why Their Marriage Really Fell Apart?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were once one of India’s most loved celebrity couples. Fans adored their chemistry and fun videos together. But from regular wholesome posts turned into fewer joint appearances. Here’s the whole story timeline of how things went from love and laughter to public insults and hate for Yuzi and Dhanashree.

By: Last Updated: October 24, 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
When Dhanashree and Yuzvendra started dating?
1/7

When Dhanashree and Yuzvendra started dating?

Dhanashree started teaching online dance classes during lockdown, and Yuzvendra enrolled. That's where they met for the first time.

When Yuzvendra and Dhanashree made things public?
2/7

When Yuzvendra and Dhanashree made things public?

The couple made many join appearances, travelled together, cheering at the match and many more moments. Fans loved them for their chemistry.

When Yuzvendra and Dhanashree started fighting?
3/7

When Yuzvendra and Dhanashree started fighting?

By 2023, rumors of a rift began. There were rumors on disagreement about where to live; Dhanashree wanted Mumbai, Yuzvendra preferred staying in Haryana with his parents.

Dhanashree & Yuzvendra Divorce
4/7

Dhanashree & Yuzvendra Divorce

They had been living separately since around June 2022. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025 and the decree was granted on March 20, 2025.

How Divorce Impacted Yuzvendra Chahal?
5/7

How Divorce Impacted Yuzvendra Chahal?

Reporters say Yuzvendra revealed he battled serious emotional stress post the split.

How Divorce Impacted Dhanashree Verma?
6/7

How Divorce Impacted Dhanashree Verma?

Dhanashree released a song on the day of their divorce themed around betrayal and infidility. Many fans believe it reflects her side of the story.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All information provided in this article is based on publicly available sources, media reports, and official statements. The intent of this content is purely informational and not to spread rumors, defame, or misrepresent any individual. Details about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s relationship or divorce are included only to provide a factual timeline for readers. Readers are advised not to draw personal conclusions or judgments based solely on this coverage.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS