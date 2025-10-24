Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma Inside Story Revealed: Why Their Marriage Really Fell Apart?
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were once one of India’s most loved celebrity couples. Fans adored their chemistry and fun videos together. But from regular wholesome posts turned into fewer joint appearances. Here’s the whole story timeline of how things went from love and laughter to public insults and hate for Yuzi and Dhanashree.
When Dhanashree and Yuzvendra started dating?
Dhanashree started teaching online dance classes during lockdown, and Yuzvendra enrolled. That's where they met for the first time.
When Yuzvendra and Dhanashree made things public?
The couple made many join appearances, travelled together, cheering at the match and many more moments. Fans loved them for their chemistry.
When Yuzvendra and Dhanashree started fighting?
By 2023, rumors of a rift began. There were rumors on disagreement about where to live; Dhanashree wanted Mumbai, Yuzvendra preferred staying in Haryana with his parents.
Dhanashree & Yuzvendra Divorce
They had been living separately since around June 2022. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025 and the decree was granted on March 20, 2025.
How Divorce Impacted Yuzvendra Chahal?
Reporters say Yuzvendra revealed he battled serious emotional stress post the split.
How Divorce Impacted Dhanashree Verma?
Dhanashree released a song on the day of their divorce themed around betrayal and infidility. Many fans believe it reflects her side of the story.
Disclaimer
All information provided in this article is based on publicly available sources, media reports, and official statements. The intent of this content is purely informational and not to spread rumors, defame, or misrepresent any individual. Details about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s relationship or divorce are included only to provide a factual timeline for readers. Readers are advised not to draw personal conclusions or judgments based solely on this coverage.