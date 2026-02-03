LIVE TV
  Dhurandhar 2 TEASER OUT Today: Ranveer Singh to Sara Arjun, Full Cast Revealed | Trending Bollywood News

Dhurandhar 2 TEASER OUT Today: Ranveer Singh to Sara Arjun, Full Cast Revealed | Trending Bollywood News

Dhurandhar 2 teaser dropped today, and Bollywood fans are already losing their minds. With the teaser finally out, the makers officially confirmed a power-packed star cast. Ranveer Singh to Sanjay Dutt, the teaser reveal has set social media on fire within hours. The teaser release today has instantly pushed Dhurandhar 2 into trending Bollywood news. Here’s the star cast of the upcoming Bollywood film Dhurandhar 2.

Published: February 3, 2026 13:32:15 IST
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 TEASER OUT Today: Ranveer Singh to Sara Arjun, Full Cast Revealed | Trending Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh headlines the film as the central force. He is known for high-intensity performances. His role is expected to be raw and powerful.

Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar 2
Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar 2

Sanjay Dutt's presence hints at a dark, commanding character. The actor is expected to play a crucial role in driving the conflict.

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar 2
Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar 2

Akshaye Khanna is known for layered and intense characters, expectations are high. He is the main character of this film.

R. Madhavan in Dhurandhar 2
R. Madhavan in Dhurandhar 2

R. Madhavan features in a strong, performance-driven role. His involvement promises emotional weight and intelligence.

Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar 2
Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar 2

Arjun Rampal rugged screen presence suits intense, dark narratives. He appears as part of the powerful ensemble.

Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar 2
Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar 2

Sara Arjun plays an important character in the film. She is known for strong performances at a young age, she adds emotional depth.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This article is based on information available from official announcements, teaser credits, and publicly available sources. Details regarding the cast and roles are subject to change as per the makers’ final decisions. The publication does not intend to misrepresent any individual or project.

