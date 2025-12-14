LIVE TV
  Diabetes ALERT: 6 High-Sugar Fruits Diabetics and Pre-Diabetics Should Avoid

Diabetes ALERT: 6 High-Sugar Fruits Diabetics and Pre-Diabetics Should Avoid

Think fruits are always safe for sugar levels?
Some fruits can silently spike blood sugar if you’re pre-diabetic or diabetic.
Natural sugar doesn’t always mean diabetes-friendly.
Here are 6 fruits pre-diabetic and diabetic people must avoid or limit.

Mango
Mango

Very high in natural sugar and calories.
Can cause a sudden rise in blood glucose levels.

Bananas
Bananas

Ripe bananas have a high glycaemic index.
They raise blood sugar quickly if eaten in large amounts.

Chikoo
Chikoo

Extremely rich in sugar and carbohydrates.
Not suitable for people managing blood sugar levels.

Grapes
Grapes

Contain concentrated natural sugars.
Even small portions can spike glucose levels fast.

Pineapple
Pineapple

High glycaemic load despite being juicy and fresh.
Can disrupt blood sugar control if eaten often.

Custard Apple (Seetaphal)
Custard Apple (Seetaphal)

Naturally sweet with high sugar content.
Should be avoided or eaten very rarely by diabetics.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for general information only and not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional.

