  Disha Patani's Bikini Style and Glam Looks Are Total Goals

Disha Patani’s Bikini Style and Glam Looks Are Total Goals

Disha Patani never fails to impress with her fashion choices—whether it’s a stunning red-carpet gown or laid-back casual wear. A quick scroll through her social media reveals her dedication to fitness and her always summer-ready physique. From beachwear to bold looks, here are four times she absolutely stole the spotlight.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 25, 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Disha Patani’s Bikini Style and Glam Looks Are Total Goals - Gallery Image
1/6

Disha Patani’s Beige Bikini Beach Look

Disha Patani stuns in a beige ruched bikini paired with a matching wrap-around, accessorized with gold earrings and a black bracelet, enjoying a summer day at the beach.

Disha Patani’s Bikini Style and Glam Looks Are Total Goals - Gallery Image
2/6

Disha Patani’s Chic Black Bikini with Colorful Cover-Up

Disha Patani styles a black halterneck bikini with a pink and blue mini overall, complemented by natural wavy hair and soft, glowing makeup on a beach outing.

Disha Patani’s Bikini Style and Glam Looks Are Total Goals - Gallery Image
3/6

Disha Patani’s Yellow Wrap Beach Look

Disha Patani shines in a twisted knot bikini paired with a light yellow wraparound and gold body chain, flaunting wet beach waves and bold red lips during her beach vacation.

Disha Patani’s Bikini Style and Glam Looks Are Total Goals - Gallery Image
4/6

Disha Patani’s Floral Beach Co-ord Look

Disha Patani stuns in a black bralette and matching floral tie-up skirt, accessorized with bracelets and minimal makeup, flaunting effortless beach style.

Disha Patani’s Bikini Style and Glam Looks Are Total Goals - Gallery Image
5/6

Disha Patani’s Bold Photos Set Instagram on Fire

Fans, Mouni Roy, and rumored boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic react to Disha Patani’s bold photos with heart and fire emojis, lighting up the comment section.

Disha Patani’s Bikini Style and Glam Looks Are Total Goals - Gallery Image
6/6

Disha Patani’s Stunning Black Bikini Pool Look

Disha Patani soaks up the sun by the pool in a chic black drawstring bikini, flaunting effortless summer style and her toned figure.

Disha Patani’s Bikini Style and Glam Looks Are Total Goals - Gallery Image

