Diwali 2025: Countries Around The World Where This Festival Is Celebrated In 2025
Diwali is the festival of lights, celebrated with joy and devotion far beyond India. Many Hindu communities around the world keep the tradition alive. Diwali spreads happiness globally, whether it’s lighting diyas or bursting crackers, Diwali spreads happiness across the globe. Here’s a list of 6 countries other than India where Diwali is celebrated:
Nepal
It is known as "Tihar" or "Deepawali" in Nepal. It is one of the most important festivals. Families worship Laxmi, Krishna and their pets, especially dogs and crows.
Sri Lanka
It is celebrated mainly by the Tamil Hindu community. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers and oil lamps.
Malaysia
It is celebrated by the Indian Hindu community, especially Tamils. Temples are beautifully lit and homes host traditional feasts. Malaysian Diwali is officially recognized as a public holiday.
Mauritius
Diwali is a public holiday and widely celebrated by the Hindu community. Special prayers are offered to Goddess Laxmi for prosperity.
Fiji
It is celebrated by the Indo-Fijian Hindu community. Traditional food and sweets are prepared, and families gather for prayers. Fireworks and cultural programs mark the festive atmosphere.
United Kingdom
Diwali is celebrated across major cities like London, Birmingham and Leicester. Streets are decorated with lights and Indian sweets are popular treats.
Disclaimer
Information is based on cultural practices and celebrations observed by Hindu communities worldwide. Dates and customs may vary by region.