Double The Countdown: 5 Destinations To Celebrate New Year Twice
Want to celebrate the New Year twice in one year? Thanks to time zones, borders, and different calendars, there are several places in the world where people welcome the New Year at different times. Check out the top five spots on the globe where you can celebrate the New Year twice in a year. Let’s explore!
New Zealand and the Cook Islands
New Zealand and the Cook Islands: New Zealand welcomes the new year first, with Auckland leading the global celebration. However, if you take the four-hour flight to the Cook Islands, where it's still December 31st, you can celebrate the New Year again late at night. So, it is like enjoying two parties in one night. It's fantastic.
USA: Alaska- Hawaii
USA: Alaska- Hawaii: Alaska is one hour ahead of Hawaii. After celebrating New Year’s Eve in Anchorage or Juneau, you can hop on a short flight to Honolulu. In just a few hours, you’ll arrive in Hawaii, where you can enjoy a tropical New Year's countdown on the beach.
Samoa -American Samoa
Samoa -American Samoa: Samoa and American Samoa are neighboring islands, but are almost a full day apart in time. Samoa celebrates the New Year first, so after enjoying the celebration there, you can take a short boat ride to American Samoa, where it is still New Year’s Eve.
Spain and Portugal
Spain and Portugal: Badajoz in Spain and Elvas in Portugal have a time difference of one hour. You can celebrate midnight in Spain, then drive or walk to Portugal to enjoy New Year's again. Thanks to their different time zones, you can enjoy two celebrations in one night—double the fun in a single day.
Russia- Finland / Norway
Russia- Finland / Norway: Russia spans a massive 11 time zones. After celebrating the New Year in far eastern Russia, you can also travel west to neighboring countries like Finland or Norway, which enter the New Year later.
