Elvish Yadav‘s Dating Timeline: Laughter Chef’s Participant Relationship History Will Shock You, Now Said ‘Yes’ To THIS Bigg Boss Beauty? Check Engagement Pics
Fans can’t stop talking about Elvish Yadav and his headline-grabbing love life! The popular content creator, who won hearts with his wit and screws presence on Laughter Chefs and Bigg Boss OTT, is now making waves for something far more personal.
Is Elvish Yadav Engaged?
Before sating ‘yes’ to a glamorous Bigg Boss beauty, Elvish was reportedly in a long-term relationship that lasted for several years. Who was the girl he dated before his new girlfriend? And what led to this sudden twist in his love story? Scroll down to check out the engagement pictures and the full backstory that has fans completely stunned.
Who Was Elvish Yadav Dating?
Elvish Yadav was in a long-term relationship with YouTuber and content creator Kirti Mehra before they separated. The couple was well-known for their collaboration on videos and reels, although they broke up later.
Who Was Kirti Mehra?
Kirti Mehra is a prominent YouTube creator, influencer, and entrepreneur known for her lifestyle vlogs, comedy sketches, and high-profile social media presence. She is the founder of Kirtikala, a lifestyle and clothing brand, and also holds a massive following of 1 million followers on Instagram.
Elvish Yadav Engagement?
Elvish Yadav recently shared a photo where he’s seen holding a girl’s hand adorned with a massive diamond ring, and he tagged Jiya Shankar in the post, strongly hinting that the two may be announcing their engagement.
Elvish Yadav Engagement With Jiya Shankar
YouTuber Elvish Yadav shared a post on his Instagram account with the caption, “Gave love another chance, and I found my heart,” which has sparked speculation that the duo may have gotten engaged.
Who Is Jiya Shankar?
Jiya Shankar has built a diverse career spanning television, films, and web series. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave. In 2017, she stepped into Tamil cinema with Kanavu Variyam, followed by her role in the Telugu rom-com Hyderabad Love Story in 2018.