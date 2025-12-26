Family, Festivities, And Fun: Peek Into Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Christmas Celebration 2025
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a very lovely Christmas celebration at their new house in the year 2025. The couple, together with their family and beautiful decorations celebrating the season, revealed some intimate moments of daughter Raha’s happiness and the family being close.
Intimate Family Gathering
The celebration was a close-knit affair held at the home of Alia's mother, Soni Razdan. The guest list included Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and niece Samara Sahni, alongside Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.
Festive Twinning
Keeping with the holiday spirit, Alia and her sister Shaheen twinned in bright red dresses. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a dapper, all-black look featuring a leather jacket and a mustache (his current look for the upcoming film Love And War).
Adorable Moments with Raha
Little Raha was the star of the show. One photo captured her clinging to her mother, while another showed her artistic side as she colored a Christmas picture. The family even had a personalized ornament on their Christmas tree with "Raha" written on it.
"Wrapped in Love"
Alia captioned her festive photo dump on Instagram as "Wrapped in love, Christmas 2025," featuring candid shots of her hugging her sister Shaheen and mother Soni, as well as romantic poses with Ranbir.
Heartfelt Tributes
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a family portrait with a touching caption, noting that "Christmas isn't about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it," and thanked Soni Razdan for organizing the dinner.