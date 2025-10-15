Farewell to D’Angelo:From Brown Sugar to Black Messiah, His Top 5 Songs That Defined a Generation
Brown Sugar (1995)
The title track from D'Angelo's Brown Sugar album defined the neo-soul genre with its groove and erotic lyrics and the song established an era in music.
Untitled (How Does It Feel) (2000)
D'Angelo's "Untitled," from the Voodoo album was a Grammy winning song that redefined the neo-soul sound as it related to intimate vocals and sensuality and became one of D'Angelo's musical touchstones.
Lady (1995)
"Lady," first a song on the Brown Sugar album, will always be a slow jam with its smooth voice and jazzy sounds. It is a bar for future generations of R&B singers.
Devil's Pie (2000)
Featured on Voodoo album, "Devil's Pie," was a heavier track about materialism and an example of D'Angelo's socially conscious thinking skills and creativity with writing lyrics.
Really Love (2014)
"Really Love," a track from D'Angelo's Black Messiah album, poignantly merged the spiritual lyrics from deep in his heart and lush instrumentation that bridged creator and audience and lifted D'Angelo away from a hiatus and birth of a second round of artistry.
Legacy and Influence
D’Angelo has made his mark on the makings of a R&B genre through his music.
