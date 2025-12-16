LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: From Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Vicky Kaushal- Glam, Giggles and Gossip | Check Inside Pics

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: From Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Vicky Kaushal- Glam, Giggles and Gossip | Check Inside Pics

The sixth edition of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 turned into a star-studded celebration of Bollywood excellence, with Black Warrant emerging as the biggest winner of the night by clinching the Best Series award. The evening witnessed some of the industry’s biggest names taking centre stage, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others. Actress Ananya Panday grabbed the black lady as Best Actress, Series (Female- Comedy) for Call Me Bae. 

By: Last Updated: December 16, 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025
1/8

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025

Take a look at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 inside pics full of glamour, giggles, and gossip.

Alia Bhatt
2/8

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 as she stepped out in an elegant vintage-inspired black dress, effortlessly blending classic charm with modern glamour.

Ananya Panday
3/8

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday bags the black lady for Best Actress, Series (Female- Comedy) for Call Me Bae. She graces the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 floor-length metallic gown crafted in a rich golden hue with intricate chevron-patterned sequin embroidery running throughout.

Vicky Kaushal
4/8

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked effortlessly dapper and polished at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, perfectly balancing charm with classic sophistication. He was seen wearing a tailored navy-blue double-breasted suit. (Pic Credit: Filmfare)

Ananya Panday and Shalini Passi
5/8

Ananya Panday and Shalini Passi

Ananya Panday and Shalini Passi were seen chatting at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, adding a warm and candid moment to the glamorous evening. (Pic Credit: Filmfare)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday
6/8

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday were seen sharing a candid, behind-the-scenes moment from the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, showing celebrities seated in the audience during the ceremony.

Jigdeep Ahlawat
7/8

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, taking home the Best Actor, Series (Male) award for his powerful performance in Paatal Lok Season 2. Visibly emotional as he accepted the award. (Pic Credit: Filmfare)

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The images and videos used in this article are sourced from social media and public platforms. We do not claim ownership of the content. They are shared purely for informational and entertainment purposes.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS