Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: From Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Vicky Kaushal- Glam, Giggles and Gossip | Check Inside Pics
The sixth edition of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 turned into a star-studded celebration of Bollywood excellence, with Black Warrant emerging as the biggest winner of the night by clinching the Best Series award. The evening witnessed some of the industry’s biggest names taking centre stage, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others. Actress Ananya Panday grabbed the black lady as Best Actress, Series (Female- Comedy) for Call Me Bae.
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025
Take a look at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 inside pics full of glamour, giggles, and gossip.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 as she stepped out in an elegant vintage-inspired black dress, effortlessly blending classic charm with modern glamour.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday bags the black lady for Best Actress, Series (Female- Comedy) for Call Me Bae. She graces the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 floor-length metallic gown crafted in a rich golden hue with intricate chevron-patterned sequin embroidery running throughout.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal looked effortlessly dapper and polished at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, perfectly balancing charm with classic sophistication. He was seen wearing a tailored navy-blue double-breasted suit. (Pic Credit: Filmfare)
Ananya Panday and Shalini Passi
Ananya Panday and Shalini Passi were seen chatting at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, adding a warm and candid moment to the glamorous evening. (Pic Credit: Filmfare)
Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday
Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday were seen sharing a candid, behind-the-scenes moment from the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, showing celebrities seated in the audience during the ceremony.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, taking home the Best Actor, Series (Male) award for his powerful performance in Paatal Lok Season 2. Visibly emotional as he accepted the award. (Pic Credit: Filmfare)
Disclaimer
The images and videos used in this article are sourced from social media and public platforms. We do not claim ownership of the content. They are shared purely for informational and entertainment purposes.