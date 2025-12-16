Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: From Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Vicky Kaushal- Glam, Giggles and Gossip | Check Inside Pics

The sixth edition of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 turned into a star-studded celebration of Bollywood excellence, with Black Warrant emerging as the biggest winner of the night by clinching the Best Series award. The evening witnessed some of the industry’s biggest names taking centre stage, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others. Actress Ananya Panday grabbed the black lady as Best Actress, Series (Female- Comedy) for Call Me Bae.