Fish That Walk on Land: Top 6 Species You Won’t Believe Exist

Most people think fish are meant to stay in water, but nature has a few wild exceptions. Some fish have evolved incredible abilities that let them survive — and even travel — on land. From fins that work like legs to lungs that function outside water, these species blur the line between aquatic and terrestrial life. Whether they crawl, wriggle, or slither, each of these fish proves just how creative evolution can be. Here are six fascinating fish that can actually walk on land.