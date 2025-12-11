LIVE TV
Fish That Walk on Land: Top 6 Species You Won’t Believe Exist

Most people think fish are meant to stay in water, but nature has a few wild exceptions. Some fish have evolved incredible abilities that let them survive — and even travel — on land. From fins that work like legs to lungs that function outside water, these species blur the line between aquatic and terrestrial life. Whether they crawl, wriggle, or slither, each of these fish proves just how creative evolution can be. Here are six fascinating fish that can actually walk on land.

December 11, 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Mudskipper
1/6

Mudskipper

The most famous land-walking fish. It uses its pectoral fins like legs. It can breathe through skin and mouth lining.

Walking Catfish
2/6

Walking Catfish

It can move on land using its fins and wriggling. It is known for traveling between water bodies

Climbing Perch
3/6

Climbing Perch

It can survive on land for hours. It uses its gill plates and fins to “crawl”. It can even climb rough surfaces slightly.

Snakehead Fish
4/6

Snakehead Fish

It can breathe air using a special organ. It slithers on land to move from one pond to another.

Lungfish
5/6

Lungfish

It has real lungs. It can crawl using its fins. It can survive out of water for months in mud.

Eel (Some species like the European Eel)
6/6

Eel (Some species like the European Eel)

It can move in a snake-like pattern on land. It mostly at night and in wet conditions.

