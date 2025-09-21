Flipkart Big Billion Days & Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: Mega Deals, Discounts, And Top Products | CHECK ALL DEALS

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Shoppers across India are preparing for the flagship annual sales from Flipkart and Amazon, kicking off on September 23, 2025, ahead of Diwali. Both promise massive discounts across smartphones, electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and groceries. Key smartphone deals are expected on iPhone 16 and 17, Samsung Galaxy S24 and S25, Google Pixel 10, and other popular models, with exchange offers available for old devices. Electronics and gadgets, including Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 4, iPads, boAt soundbars, and Philips grooming devices, will also see heavy price cuts. Laptops, printers, washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators could see discounts up to 60%. Beauty and personal care items like deodorants, perfumes, lipsticks, shampoos, and diapers, as well as food essentials such as pulses, millets, dry fruits, coffee, and olive oil, are included in the sale. These mega events aim to give consumers the best deals before the festive season.

Here are the top deals and discounts in the Amazon and Flipkart 2025 mega sales: