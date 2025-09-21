Flipkart Big Billion Days & Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: Mega Deals, Discounts, And Top Products | CHECK ALL DEALS
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Shoppers across India are preparing for the flagship annual sales from Flipkart and Amazon, kicking off on September 23, 2025, ahead of Diwali. Both promise massive discounts across smartphones, electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and groceries. Key smartphone deals are expected on iPhone 16 and 17, Samsung Galaxy S24 and S25, Google Pixel 10, and other popular models, with exchange offers available for old devices. Electronics and gadgets, including Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 4, iPads, boAt soundbars, and Philips grooming devices, will also see heavy price cuts. Laptops, printers, washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators could see discounts up to 60%. Beauty and personal care items like deodorants, perfumes, lipsticks, shampoos, and diapers, as well as food essentials such as pulses, millets, dry fruits, coffee, and olive oil, are included in the sale. These mega events aim to give consumers the best deals before the festive season.
Here are the top deals and discounts in the Amazon and Flipkart 2025 mega sales:
Flipkart Amazon Smartphone Deals 2025 Smartphones
During Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025, smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10, Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 are expected to see major price cuts, with iPhone 16 potentially dropping from ₹79,900 to ₹51,999.
Flipkart Amazon Mega Laptop Deals 2025
Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 offer discounts up to 45% on popular laptops, including gaming and AI-powered models from leading brands, perfect for students and professionals ahead of the festive season.
Flipkart Amazon Printer Sale Offers 2025
Canon, HP, and EPSON printers could see up to 60% off during Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025, providing huge savings for home offices and educational setups.
Flipkart Amazon Home Appliance Deals 2025
Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 feature LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool washing machines, along with 1-ton and 1.5-ton split ACs, available at discounts up to 55%, making home upgrades affordable.
Flipkart Amazon Refrigerator Mega Sale
Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 offer leading refrigerator models from LG, Whirlpool, and Haier at discounts up to 55%, providing families the chance to upgrade kitchen essentials affordably.
Flipkart Amazon Beauty Essentials Grocery Discounts
Deodorants and perfumes up to 80% off, lipsticks starting at ₹49, shampoos and diapers down by 70%, as well as pulses, millets, dry fruits, coffee, and olive oil, are included in Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025.
Flipkart Amazon Electronics Smartphone Exchange Deals
Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 feature instant smartphone exchanges via Flipkart Minutes, along with discounts on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), Samsung Galaxy Book 4, iPads, boAt soundbars, Fujifilm Instax Mini film rolls, and Philips grooming devices.
Flipkart Amazon Home Audio Speaker Discounts
During Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025, home theatre speakers and audio devices from boAt and ZEBRONICS may see price cuts up to 60%, including soundbars and portable speakers.