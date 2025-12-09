From Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani: 6 Bollywood Actresses Who Made a Comeback After Motherhood
Motherhood has often been seen as a turning point in an actress’s career especially in Bollywood where female stardom is constantly under scrutiny. But in recent years, several leading ladies have shattered stereotypes by returning to the big screen with even more confidence, success, and stardom. From Alia Bhatt’s effortless transition back to work after baby Raha, to Kareena Kapoor Khan redefining what it means to be a working mother. Bollywood’s new generation of moms is proving that motherhood is not a setback but a powerful evolution. Here’s a look at popular actresses like Alia, Kareena, Anushka, Yami, and others who embraced motherhood and made inspiring comebacks.
Alia Bhatt
After welcoming her daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt made a confident return to the screen with projects like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. She continues to balance motherhood with impactful roles and brand commitments.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani who embraced motherhood recently is set to return with a mix of commercial entertainers and emotional dramas. Her comeback marks a new chapter in her career, reflecting both maturity and star appeal.
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam who welcomed her first child in 2024 is known for choosing meaningful scripts. Her comeback projects reaffirm her commitment to content driven cinema, highlighting her versatility even after stepping into motherhood.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika embraced motherhood in 2024 and is gearing up for strong post maternity projects including big banners and action driven films. Even during pregnancy she remained visible through major brand campaigns and proving her unmatched star power.
Anushka Sharma
After the birth of her two children, Anushka Sharma gradually returned to work with her much talked about film Chakda ’Xpress showcasing her dedication to performance oriented roles while balancing her life as a mother and producer.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena has been a trendsetter in Bollywood motherhood comebacks. After both her pregnancies she returned swiftly with films like Veere Di Wedding, Laal Singh Chaddha, and OTT hits. She continues to redefine modern motherhood with style and confidence.