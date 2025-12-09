From Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani: 6 Bollywood Actresses Who Made a Comeback After Motherhood

Motherhood has often been seen as a turning point in an actress’s career especially in Bollywood where female stardom is constantly under scrutiny. But in recent years, several leading ladies have shattered stereotypes by returning to the big screen with even more confidence, success, and stardom. From Alia Bhatt’s effortless transition back to work after baby Raha, to Kareena Kapoor Khan redefining what it means to be a working mother. Bollywood’s new generation of moms is proving that motherhood is not a setback but a powerful evolution. Here’s a look at popular actresses like Alia, Kareena, Anushka, Yami, and others who embraced motherhood and made inspiring comebacks.