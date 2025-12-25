LIVE TV
  From Blockbusters To Billions: Richest Indian Actors Who Multiplied Their Wealth In 2025

From Blockbusters To Billions: Richest Indian Actors Who Multiplied Their Wealth In 2025

The movie industry in India in the year 2025 was no longer a prestige affair but a financial empire that incorporated the biggest stars of the Indian cinema. The presence of the billionaire Shah Rukh Khan at the top led the four other actors to take the financial gains to unbelievable heights through international ventures, sports, and smart investments.

Shah Rukh Khan
1/5
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

₹12,490 Crore The "King" officially became a billionaire this year, driven by the massive valuation jump of Red Chillies Entertainment and his global Knight Riders cricket franchises. His wealth now surpasses several Hollywood icons, solidified by his dominant presence in the VFX industry and premium real estate.

Hrithik Roshan
2/5
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

₹3,100 Crore Hrithik’s fortune is powered by the explosive growth of his homegrown fitness brand HRX, which has successfully challenged international sportswear giants in the Indian market. Coupled with high-value equity stakes in health-tech startups and blockbuster film fees, he has firmly secured the second spot.

Salman Khan
3/5
Salman Khan

Salman Khan

₹2,900 Crore Salman maintains his massive wealth through the steady international expansion of his Being Human retail empire and consistent earnings from his production house, SKF. His record-breaking remuneration for television hosting and backend profit-sharing deals remains a major contributor to his yearly gains.

Akshay Kumar
4/5
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

₹2,500 Crore Known as Bollywood's most prolific earner, Akshay's wealth comes from his disciplined output of multiple films per year and a vast portfolio of over 30 brand endorsements. His financial jump this year was further boosted by savvy investments in real estate across India and Canada, alongside his production ventures.

Aamir Khan
5/5
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan

₹1,862 Crore "Mr. Perfectionist" continues to build wealth through a highly selective profit-sharing model that guarantees him a significant percentage of his films' global box office collections. His production house, Aamir Khan Productions, remains a goldmine for digital streaming rights and international distribution royalties.

