LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Chihuahua To Chow Chow: Top 7 Popular Dog Breeds That May Not Be Safe Around Kids

From Chihuahua To Chow Chow: Top 7 Popular Dog Breeds That May Not Be Safe Around Kids

Are you planning to get a pet dog for your child? Well, then do note that not every dog breed makes the best playmate for kids. Some dogs are protective, independent and less tolerant of rough handling. So, here we list 7 dog breeds families should approach with caution:

However, do not that there are exceptions too. How a dog behaves also depends on how it is trained and raised, apart from their natural temperament.

By: Last Updated: September 3, 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Chow Chow
1/8

Chow Chow

Chow Chows are independent and they often prefer their own space. Also, they have a strong guarding instinct which makes them wary of strangers, including playful kids.

Chihuahua
2/8

Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are tiny but feisty and full of personality. They often dislike rough play and can even nip if annoyed. They prefer calm environments and so might not get too well with small kids as they are often unpredictable.

Akita
3/8

Akita

Akitas are loyal to their humans but they can also be a bit too territorial. They are not good with tolerating the noise and chaos kids bring to homes.

Alaskan Malamute
4/8

Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamutes are large and powerful and they can easily overpower small kids without meaning to harm them. They are also independent minded which makes them less patient with kids compared to more family-friendly breeds like Labradors.

Weimaraner
5/8

Weimaraner

Weimaraner are energetic and need an active lifestyle to stay happy and healthy. They are often impatient with rough play which makes them less ideal pets for small kids.

Dalmatian
6/8

Dalmatian

Dalmatians are known for their iconic black spots. These big dogs can be highly energetic and protective. But without proper training, they may react aggressively to children's sudden movements. This makes Dalmatians more suited to experienced dog owners.

Scottish Terrier
7/8

Scottish Terrier

Scottish Terriers are independent and strong-willed. They can become possessive of toys or food, which may cause issues with young kids. They do best with adults or older kids.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS