From Chihuahua To Chow Chow: Top 7 Popular Dog Breeds That May Not Be Safe Around Kids
Are you planning to get a pet dog for your child? Well, then do note that not every dog breed makes the best playmate for kids. Some dogs are protective, independent and less tolerant of rough handling. So, here we list 7 dog breeds families should approach with caution:
However, do not that there are exceptions too. How a dog behaves also depends on how it is trained and raised, apart from their natural temperament.
Chow Chow
Chow Chows are independent and they often prefer their own space. Also, they have a strong guarding instinct which makes them wary of strangers, including playful kids.
Chihuahua
Chihuahuas are tiny but feisty and full of personality. They often dislike rough play and can even nip if annoyed. They prefer calm environments and so might not get too well with small kids as they are often unpredictable.
Akita
Akitas are loyal to their humans but they can also be a bit too territorial. They are not good with tolerating the noise and chaos kids bring to homes.
Alaskan Malamute
Alaskan Malamutes are large and powerful and they can easily overpower small kids without meaning to harm them. They are also independent minded which makes them less patient with kids compared to more family-friendly breeds like Labradors.
Weimaraner
Weimaraner are energetic and need an active lifestyle to stay happy and healthy. They are often impatient with rough play which makes them less ideal pets for small kids.
Dalmatian
Dalmatians are known for their iconic black spots. These big dogs can be highly energetic and protective. But without proper training, they may react aggressively to children's sudden movements. This makes Dalmatians more suited to experienced dog owners.
Scottish Terrier
Scottish Terriers are independent and strong-willed. They can become possessive of toys or food, which may cause issues with young kids. They do best with adults or older kids.
