From Diljit Dosanjh Dil Luminati India Tour To Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour: 6 Upcoming Famous Music Shows, Concerts And Events In India 2026
India’s live music scene is set to get bigger and better with several high profile concerts and music festivals scheduled across major cities. From Bollywood playback legends to international DJ festivals these upcoming music shows promise high energy performances unforgettable fan experiences and massive crowds. Here are six famous upcoming music concerts and events in India creating strong buzz among music lovers.
Diljit Dosanjh Dil Luminati India Tour
Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil Luminati India tour is expected to continue with new dates in May 2026. The Punjabi superstar will perform in major Indian cities delivering power packed performances, stylish visuals and chart topping Punjabi anthems.
Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour
Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Millionaire India Tour is expected to begin in July 2026, with his Millionaire concert series featuring high energy performances rap anthems and nostalgic party hits. The tour is expected to cover major metro cities and attract huge youth audiences.
Arijit Singh India Live Concert Tour 2026
Arijit Singh is expected to begin his India live concert tour in February 2026, covering cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The tour will feature his romantic Bollywood hits and emotional melodies making it one of the most anticipated music concerts in India.
Lollapalooza India 2026
Lollapalooza India is expected to return to Mumbai in January 2026 as a two day global music festival. Featuring international and Indian artists across pop, rock, indie and electronic genres the event is set to be one of the biggest music festivals in India.
Sunburn Festival Goa 2026
Sunburn Festival is India’s biggest EDM event, is scheduled to take place in Goa in December 2026. The multi day festival will feature international DJs, massive stages and thousands of EDM fans making it a year ending music celebration.
NH7 Weekender Music Festival 2026
NH7 Weekender is expected to return with a diverse lineup of indie rock pop and alternative artists. Known as a festival that celebrates independent music this event offers multiple stages food experiences and a vibrant community vibe making it a favorite among young music enthusiasts.
Disclaimer
Dates and lineups are subject to change. Please check official websites or organizers’ pages for the latest updates.