LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Drama To Laughter: Bigg Boss19’s Most Viral Memes Will Leave You In Splits

From Drama To Laughter: Bigg Boss19’s Most Viral Memes Will Leave You In Splits

Bigg Boss 19’s “viral intro memes” typically consist of the contestants’ over-the-top entrance parts, which are sometimes accompanied by comedic music or funny voiceovers, or they may just focus on a particular feature of the admission clip.

By: Last Updated: November 28, 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Nehal Chudasuma
1/5

Nehal Chudasuma

The comparison between Nehal Chudasama a contestant in Bigg Boss 19 and Priyanka Jagga a contestant in Bigg Boss 10 highlights a difference between a beauty pageant titleholder/actress and a highly controversial personality.

MRIDUAL TIWARI SAADEE VIRAL
2/5

MRIDUAL TIWARI SAADEE VIRAL

One of Mridul Tiwari's most popular viral moments was his unique way of using the word "sade" or "saade" which generally means 'ours' or 'our type' in a Haryanvi or Northern dialect, but he used it in a very specific, quirky way.

AWEZ DARBAR NEELAM GIRI 'CHAI BANA' TREND
3/5

AWEZ DARBAR NEELAM GIRI 'CHAI BANA' TREND

That phrase refers to one of the most viral and memed moments from Bigg Boss 19, which occurred during a dramatic clash between contestants Awez Darbar and Neelam Giri.

Abhishek Bajaj Viral Line 'badiya bande hudd pe, baki sare thud pe'
4/5

Abhishek Bajaj Viral Line 'badiya bande hudd pe, baki sare thud pe'

The line "Badiya bande hudd pe, baaki saare thud pe" is a highly viral and trademark dialogue used by Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj.

TANYA MITTAL BAKLAWA VIRAL
5/5

TANYA MITTAL BAKLAWA VIRAL

The "Tanya Mittal Baklawa" trend is one of the most famous and widely mocked viral moments from Bigg Boss 19, which turned the contestant into a meme sensation overnight.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS