From Drama To Laughter: Bigg Boss19’s Most Viral Memes Will Leave You In Splits
Bigg Boss 19’s “viral intro memes” typically consist of the contestants’ over-the-top entrance parts, which are sometimes accompanied by comedic music or funny voiceovers, or they may just focus on a particular feature of the admission clip.
Nehal Chudasuma
The comparison between Nehal Chudasama a contestant in Bigg Boss 19 and Priyanka Jagga a contestant in Bigg Boss 10 highlights a difference between a beauty pageant titleholder/actress and a highly controversial personality.
MRIDUAL TIWARI SAADEE VIRAL
One of Mridul Tiwari's most popular viral moments was his unique way of using the word "sade" or "saade" which generally means 'ours' or 'our type' in a Haryanvi or Northern dialect, but he used it in a very specific, quirky way.
AWEZ DARBAR NEELAM GIRI 'CHAI BANA' TREND
That phrase refers to one of the most viral and memed moments from Bigg Boss 19, which occurred during a dramatic clash between contestants Awez Darbar and Neelam Giri.
Abhishek Bajaj Viral Line 'badiya bande hudd pe, baki sare thud pe'
The line "Badiya bande hudd pe, baaki saare thud pe" is a highly viral and trademark dialogue used by Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj.
TANYA MITTAL BAKLAWA VIRAL
The "Tanya Mittal Baklawa" trend is one of the most famous and widely mocked viral moments from Bigg Boss 19, which turned the contestant into a meme sensation overnight.