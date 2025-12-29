From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Pandey: 7 Bollywood Actresses’ Hot and Sexy Outfits Gen Z Can Recreate for New Year 2026 Parties
New Year 2026 approaches, and so are the party invitations, Gen Z fashion lovers are turning to Bollywood’s style icons for bold outfit inspiration. From boddy-hugging gowns to daring cuts and glamorous New Year party looks, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have repeatedly set the internet on fire with their hot and sexy fashion.
New Year 2026 Party Outfit Ideas
Here are seven Bollywood celebs hot and sexy outfits that are perfect to recreate for a stylish and bold New Year 2026 look.
New Year 2026: Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey dazzles in a gold mini dress adorned with delicate fringe detailing that adds movement and drama. This body-hugging fit screams high-energy New Year party glam.
New Year 2026: Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora looks absolutely stunning in a green shimmer gown with sheer detailing and a fitted silhouette. This sparkly outfit is perfect for evening New Year Eve parties.
New Year 2026: Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta looks hot in a deep-neck white gown, balancing boldness with sophistication. This classy yet striking choice is best for New Year soirees.
New Year 2026: Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a structured red corset gown that delivers old-Hollywood glamour with a modern edge. This look is perfect for rooftop New Year parties or luxury New Year dinners.
New Year 2026: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani stuns in a bold black evening gown featuring a deep plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh-high slit. This look is perfect for a glamorous New Year 2026 night party or club celebration.
New Year 2026: Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a black gown with a deep neckline and smooth, flowing structure. This outfit makes it a fail-proof New Year party choice.
Disclaimer
The images and descriptions in this article are shared for fashion and entertainment purposes only. Styling interpretations are based solely on visible outfits and trends, without any intent to objectify or misrepresent individuals. All images are sourced from public/social media platforms and are credited to their respective owners.