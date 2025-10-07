LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc Ajit Agarkar CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife Auto News business news india at unsc
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Keanu Reeves to Rani Mukerji: Celebrities Who Keep Their Lives Off Social Media

From Keanu Reeves to Rani Mukerji: Celebrities Who Keep Their Lives Off Social Media

Some celebrities choose privacy over online fame. Hollywood star Keanu Reeves and Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji are among those who keep their personal lives off social media, focusing instead on their craft, family, and well-being. Discover other famous personalities who prioritize life beyond the digital spotlight, highlighting the growing trend of celebrities seeking balance and authenticity away from online scrutiny.

By: Last Updated: October 7, 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Keanu Reeves
1/7

Keanu Reeves

Keanu avoids social media to protect his privacy and maintain a low profile, focusing on his craft without distractions.

Rani Mukerji
2/7

Rani Mukerji

Rani values personal privacy and mental peace, choosing to remain off social media to keep her private and professional life separate.

Brad Pitt
3/7

Brad Pitt

Brad feels no need to engage with social media, preferring traditional communication and preserving his personal life away from public scrutiny.

Emma Stone
4/7

Emma Stone

Emma quit social platforms for mental health reasons, preferring to avoid the stresses and negativity of online interactions.

Saoirse Ronan
5/7

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse maintains privacy by staying off social media, believing personal feelings and life events should remain personal, not for public display.

Kristen Stewart
6/7

Kristen Stewart

Kristen does not use social media, citing a dislike for digital scrutiny and a desire to avoid unnecessary public exposure.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Social media habits of celebrities may change over time. The information is based on publicly available data and interviews.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS