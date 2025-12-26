LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Kitchen Lift, Private Gym, Water Fountain To Jacuzzi: A Look At Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal’s Gwalior Home

From Kitchen Lift, Private Gym, Water Fountain To Jacuzzi: A Look At Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal’s Gwalior Home

Tanya Mittal: Tanya Mittal may not have won Bigg Boss 19, but she undeniably grabbed the spotlight with her bold claims about her lavish lifestyle and wealth. From saying she owns nearly 800 sarees to casually flying to Dubai just to savour baklava, the influencer quickly turned into a viral talking point.

A Look At Tanya Mittal’s Gwalior Home-

Published By: Nikhil Satmukhi Published: December 26, 2025 16:32:39 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss Fame Home Tour
1/8
Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss Fame Home Tour

Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss Fame Home Tour

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal opened the doors to her Gwalior home after her luxury claims went viral, giving fans a closer look at her much-talked-about lifestyle.

You Might Be Interested In
Modern–Traditional Design at Tanya Mittal’s House
2/8
Modern–Traditional Design at Tanya Mittal’s House

Modern–Traditional Design at Tanya Mittal’s House

Tanya’s Gwalior residence blends modern minimalism with traditional Indian architecture, featuring glass windows, wooden frames and a beige-ivory colour palette.

Grand Entrance And Elegant Living Room
3/8
Grand Entrance and Elegant Living Room

Grand Entrance And Elegant Living Room

The home welcomes guests with a grand wooden door, brass accents and indoor plants, while the living room stands out with plush sofas, chandeliers and handwoven rugs.

You Might Be Interested In
Inside Tanya Mittal’s Creative Architecture
4/8
Inside Tanya Mittal’s Creative Architecture

Inside Tanya Mittal’s Creative Architecture

Tanya's house strikes a perfect balance between modern minimalism and traditional Indian architecture.

Walk-in Closet With Couture and Accessories
5/8
Walk-in Closet With Couture and Accessories

Walk-in Closet With Couture and Accessories

A dramatic walk-in wardrobe showcases Tanya Mittal’s couture outfits, designer handbags and carefully curated accessories.

Home’s standout features steals the spotlight
6/8
Home’s standout features steals the Spotlight

Home’s standout features steals the spotlight

One of the home’s standout features is the modular kitchen with a smart cabinet lift, allowing upper shelves to move down for easy access.

Private Floor With Gym, Jacuzzi and Spa
7/8
Private Floor With Gym, Jacuzzi and Spa

Private Floor With Gym, Jacuzzi and Spa

Tanya’s exclusive personal floor includes a private gym, spa area, jacuzzi, drawing room and a water fountain, an area she says only she can access.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS