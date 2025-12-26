From Kitchen Lift, Private Gym, Water Fountain To Jacuzzi: A Look At Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal’s Gwalior Home
Tanya Mittal: Tanya Mittal may not have won Bigg Boss 19, but she undeniably grabbed the spotlight with her bold claims about her lavish lifestyle and wealth. From saying she owns nearly 800 sarees to casually flying to Dubai just to savour baklava, the influencer quickly turned into a viral talking point.
A Look At Tanya Mittal’s Gwalior Home-
Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss Fame Home Tour
Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal opened the doors to her Gwalior home after her luxury claims went viral, giving fans a closer look at her much-talked-about lifestyle.
Modern–Traditional Design at Tanya Mittal’s House
Tanya’s Gwalior residence blends modern minimalism with traditional Indian architecture, featuring glass windows, wooden frames and a beige-ivory colour palette.
Grand Entrance And Elegant Living Room
The home welcomes guests with a grand wooden door, brass accents and indoor plants, while the living room stands out with plush sofas, chandeliers and handwoven rugs.
Inside Tanya Mittal’s Creative Architecture
Tanya's house strikes a perfect balance between modern minimalism and traditional Indian architecture.
Walk-in Closet With Couture and Accessories
A dramatic walk-in wardrobe showcases Tanya Mittal’s couture outfits, designer handbags and carefully curated accessories.
Home’s standout features steals the spotlight
One of the home’s standout features is the modular kitchen with a smart cabinet lift, allowing upper shelves to move down for easy access.
Private Floor With Gym, Jacuzzi and Spa
Tanya’s exclusive personal floor includes a private gym, spa area, jacuzzi, drawing room and a water fountain, an area she says only she can access.
