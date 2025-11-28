From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: Top Celebrity Couples Who Don’t Care About Age Differences
Malaika Arora & Harsh Mehta
Speculation regarding their relationship has been heightened since they were seen together in public. Malaika Arora, aged 50, is dating diamond businessman Harsh Mehta (33), who is 17 years her junior.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas
Despite being roughly 10 years older than her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to be viewed as one of the strongest of Hollywood's power couples. Both Priyanka and Nick have had commercial success in both the film and music industries, and are both raising families together.
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
At nearly 11 years younger than Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt married Ranbir in 2022 and had a daughter named Raha. Both actors have been praised for their chemistry, as well as their supportive relationships with one another.
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan is over ten years older than Kareena Kapoor Khan, yet the couple has managed to create a modern family life with their sons (Taimur and Jeh) despite constant media scrutiny.
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
The marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 shocked many who weren't expecting their relationship would become public. They are a favorite of Bollywood fans and regularly support each other in their profession and films.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai is slightly older than Abhishek Bachchan, but the two have been married for years and are known for handling media scrutiny and career ups and downs together with dignity.
Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl (On–off)
Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is over a decade older than model Rohman Shawl; even with their reported breakups and patch-ups, they are often cited as an example of a woman confidently choosing love beyond age norms
Diclaimer
This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Relationship details are based on media reports and public appearances. The information may change over time, and readers should verify from official sources.