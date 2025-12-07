From Manali to Nainital: Early Risers, You Cannot Miss These Stunning Winter Sunrises From These Hill Stations In India
Winter is the best time to visit the hill stations, with crisp weather, clear skies, and landscapes adorned in seasonal beauty. Here are the top 7 places to visit this winter.
Munnar, Kerala
Munnar, Kerala: It is a haven of misty mountain bliss where winding roads, lush greenery, and dreamy fog make every morning moment magical.
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Darjeeling, West Bengal: This is a great place to travel during the early winter -perfect for hiking, and you can sip on Darjeeling tea.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: It is a serene hill station known for its snowy mountains and ancient monasteries.
Manali
Manali: One of India’s favourite travel destinations, Manali, offers snow-capped peaks, cozy cafes, and adventure sports.
Nainital, Uttarakhand
Nainital, Uttarakhand: It is a great place to visit in early winter, offering crisp mornings and a beautiful sunrise at Naini Lake.
Lonavala, Maharashtra
Lonavala, Maharashtra: Lonavala is ideal for short getaways—close to major cities, yet full of natural beauty.
Pelling, Sikkim
Pelling, Sikkim: A small yet beautiful town in the Kanchenjunga range. Pelling is best visited in February for clear views and pleasant weather.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.