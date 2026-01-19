From Marie and Her Three Daddies to Undercover Miss Hong: New K-Drama Releases This Week (19 January-25 January, 2026) on Netflix, Prime Video & More | Release Dates You Need to Know
This week is going to be a full K-drama feast Because 5 fresh shows are dropping new episodes across Netflix, Prime Video and KBS. If you love romance and healing vibes, these shows are just for YOU! Get ready because these January 19, 2026-January 25, 2026 releases are bringing new twists, fresh episodes and major storyline turns you won’t want to skip.
Spring Fever on Amazon Prime Video
Release schedule: Episode 5 on Jan 19, Episode 10 on Jan 20. It is a warm K-drama that feels like a soft romance mixed with emotional growth.
I Do, I Do on Netflix
Release schedule: Episode 9 on Jan 19, Episode 10 on Jan 20, 2026. It is a drama based on the dark and real side of idol industry life, not just glamor. You'll see pressure from fans, management, competition and image control.
Marie and Her Three Daddies on KBS
This one is a family emotional drama with daily episode drops. The main storyline revolves around Marie and the chaos around her three father figures.
No Tail to Tell on Netflix
It is a suspense drama where things don't add up and everyone looks a little suspicious. The plot builds on hidden truths, lies and shocking reveals.
Undercover Miss Hong on Netflix
It is a fun undercover drama where Miss Hong lives a double life, hiding her real identity. Expect a mix of comedy, action and unexpected romance moments.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.