  From Marie and Her Three Daddies to Undercover Miss Hong: New K-Drama Releases This Week (19 January-25 January, 2026) on Netflix, Prime Video & More | Release Dates You Need to Know

This week is going to be a full K-drama feast Because 5 fresh shows are dropping new episodes across Netflix, Prime Video and KBS. If you love romance and healing vibes, these shows are just for YOU! Get ready because these January 19, 2026-January 25, 2026 releases are bringing new twists, fresh episodes and major storyline turns you won’t want to skip.

Published By: Published: January 19, 2026 16:58:36 IST
Spring Fever on Amazon Prime Video
Spring Fever on Amazon Prime Video

Release schedule: Episode 5 on Jan 19, Episode 10 on Jan 20. It is a warm K-drama that feels like a soft romance mixed with emotional growth.

I Do I on Netflix
I Do, I Do on Netflix

Release schedule: Episode 9 on Jan 19, Episode 10 on Jan 20, 2026. It is a drama based on the dark and real side of idol industry life, not just glamor. You'll see pressure from fans, management, competition and image control.

Marie and Her Three Daddies on KBS
Marie and Her Three Daddies on KBS

This one is a family emotional drama with daily episode drops. The main storyline revolves around Marie and the chaos around her three father figures.

No Tail to Tell on Netflix
No Tail to Tell on Netflix

It is a suspense drama where things don't add up and everyone looks a little suspicious. The plot builds on hidden truths, lies and shocking reveals.

Undercover Miss Hong on Netflix
Undercover Miss Hong on Netflix

It is a fun undercover drama where Miss Hong lives a double life, hiding her real identity. Expect a mix of comedy, action and unexpected romance moments.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

