LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Rashmika Mandanna To Alia Bhatt To Sreeleela: Actress’ Whose Obscene Deepfakes Made Rounds On Internet

From Rashmika Mandanna To Alia Bhatt To Sreeleela: Actress’ Whose Obscene Deepfakes Made Rounds On Internet

Highly sophisticated AI based deepfake technology has unmasked a grim aspect of the web and the whole situation has seen numerous prominent actresses as the recipients of the most disgusting, fake pictures that have been spread all over the internet. These incidents have not only attracted the attention of the public but also boosted dialogues regarding digital security and consent in the case of the misuse of AI while keeping the offenders responsible to the full extent of the law.

Published By: Published: December 17, 2025 16:42:24 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rashmika Mandanna
1/5
(Image Credit: Rashmika Mandanna via Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika was among the first major Indian actresses to be targeted by viral AI-generated deepfake videos, sparking nationwide outrage. The incident triggered police action and intensified calls for stricter cyber laws.

Alia Bhatt
2/5
(Image Credit: Alia Bhatt via Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s name surfaced in connection with fake AI-generated images circulated online, raising concerns about celebrity privacy. The case highlighted how even top Bollywood stars are vulnerable to deepfake misuse.

Sreeleela
3/5
Sreeleela Calls Out On Social Media As Obscene Deepfake Images Go Viral(Image Credit: Sreeleela via X)

Sreeleela

Sreeleela strongly condemned the circulation of AI-generated fake images, calling them “nonsense” and urging netizens to stop sharing such content. Her response added momentum to discussions around digital ethics and responsibility.

Katrina Kaif
4/5
(Image Credit: Katrina Kaif via Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was also reportedly targeted by morphed and AI-altered images, drawing attention to the scale of deepfake abuse. The incident reinforced the need for stronger safeguards for women in the public eye.

Deepika Padukone
5/5
(Image Credit: Deepika Padukone via Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s alleged deepfake-related controversy underscored how high-profile actresses are frequently targeted online. Her case further amplified demands for accountability and tighter regulation of AI-driven content.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS