From Rashmika Mandanna To Alia Bhatt To Sreeleela: Actress’ Whose Obscene Deepfakes Made Rounds On Internet
Highly sophisticated AI based deepfake technology has unmasked a grim aspect of the web and the whole situation has seen numerous prominent actresses as the recipients of the most disgusting, fake pictures that have been spread all over the internet. These incidents have not only attracted the attention of the public but also boosted dialogues regarding digital security and consent in the case of the misuse of AI while keeping the offenders responsible to the full extent of the law.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika was among the first major Indian actresses to be targeted by viral AI-generated deepfake videos, sparking nationwide outrage. The incident triggered police action and intensified calls for stricter cyber laws.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s name surfaced in connection with fake AI-generated images circulated online, raising concerns about celebrity privacy. The case highlighted how even top Bollywood stars are vulnerable to deepfake misuse.
Sreeleela
Sreeleela strongly condemned the circulation of AI-generated fake images, calling them “nonsense” and urging netizens to stop sharing such content. Her response added momentum to discussions around digital ethics and responsibility.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif was also reportedly targeted by morphed and AI-altered images, drawing attention to the scale of deepfake abuse. The incident reinforced the need for stronger safeguards for women in the public eye.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone’s alleged deepfake-related controversy underscored how high-profile actresses are frequently targeted online. Her case further amplified demands for accountability and tighter regulation of AI-driven content.