From Sanju Samson To Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5 Players Who Deserved A Place In India’s Squad For The Upcoming New Zealand ODIs | In photos
Despite announcing a strong squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11 in Vadodara, the BCCI selectors’ choices have sparked debate.
Several in-form and experienced players were overlooked, raising questions about consistency and selection logic.
From proven match-winners to domestic stalwarts in red-hot form, these five cricketers arguably deserved a place in India’s ODI squad for the home series against the Black Caps.
(Photos Credits: All images are taken from X)
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad made a strong case for selection after scoring his maiden ODI century against South Africa in Raipur on December 3, 2025. Despite the memorable knock in his last appearance for India, the in-form opener has been surprisingly left out of the ODI squad for the New Zealand series.
Mohammed Shami
Experienced pacer Mohammed Shami has been one of India’s most reliable performers in ODIs, picking up 206 wickets in 108 matches. Despite his proven track record, Shami has not featured in the format since March 9, 2025, and has been overlooked for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal is yet to make his ODI debut for India, but his outstanding form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 put him firmly in contention for national selection. Despite consistent performances in domestic cricket, the left-handed batter did not find a place in India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has not featured in an ODI for India since scoring his maiden international century against South Africa in the series decider at Paarl in December 2023. Despite intense competition for the wicketkeeper’s spot from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, and Dhruv Jurel, Samson’s ODI numbers remain impressive.
Ishan Kishan
Despite delivering impactful performances in domestic cricket, Ishan Kishan has once again missed out on selection. The wicketkeeper-batter will have to wait longer for another opportunity in India’s ODI setup as selectors continue to juggle multiple options for the role.