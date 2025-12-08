From Shilpa Shetty to Madhuri Dixit: Top 6 Bollywood Celebs Who’ve Become YouTube Sensations

Shilpa Shetty Kundra YouTube Channel

Shilpa Shetty is one of the earliest Bollywood stars to embrace YouTube, and her channel highly successful channel focused on fitness, wellness, and lifestyle inspiration. From yoga routines and home-workout sessions to healthy recipes and mindful living tip, Shilpa uses her platform to encourage viewers to priortise health and positivity. Shilpa Shetty Kundra owns 3.8M subscribers on YouTube.