From Shilpa Shetty to Madhuri Dixit: Top 6 Bollywood Celebs Who’ve Become YouTube Sensations
Bollywood isn’t ruling cinema screens anymore; it’s taking over YouTube too. From fitness videos and dance tutorials to lifestyle vlogs and cooking content, top stars are reinventing themselves as full-fledged digital creators. Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and other famous celebs now connect directly with fans through their own channels to build new audiences.
Celebs YouTube Channels
Here are seven Bollywood celebrities who have successfully stepped into the YouTube spotlight.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra YouTube Channel
Shilpa Shetty is one of the earliest Bollywood stars to embrace YouTube, and her channel highly successful channel focused on fitness, wellness, and lifestyle inspiration. From yoga routines and home-workout sessions to healthy recipes and mindful living tip, Shilpa uses her platform to encourage viewers to priortise health and positivity. Shilpa Shetty Kundra owns 3.8M subscribers on YouTube.
Farah Khan YouTube Channel
Farah Khan brings her trademark humour, spontaneity, and filmmaking flair to YouTube, offering viewers a fun peek into other celebs' homes. Her channel features celebrity interactions while cooking, their home tours, and more. Farah Khan holds 2.52M subscribers on YouTube.
Madhuri Dixit YouTube Channel
Madhuri Dixit’s YouTube channel gives glimpse into her personal life, work, and event like the IIFA awards. She also published videos under the “Cook With Madhuri Dixit” features salad recipes and healthy food recommendations. She owns 1.31M subscribers on YouTube.
Parineeti Chopra YouTube Channel
Parineeti Chopra’s YouTube channel offers a refreshing mix of her makeup tutoriels, and personal storytelling. She connects with fans in a way that’s personal and unfiltered, beyond the glamour of bollywood. Parineeti Chopra owns 166K subscribers on YouTube.
Sonakshi Sinha YouTube Channel
Sonakshi Sinha’s YouTube channel is a colourful extension of her personality-bold, creative, and effortlessly fun. From makeup tutorials to home tour, to travel diaries with her husband Zaheer, her channel gives viewers a warm peek into her real life. She owns 769K subscribers on YouTube.
Archana Puran Singh YouTube Channel
Archana Puran Singh’s YouTube channel is all about warmth, laughter, and lots of cousine ratings. Her youtube channel AAAP Ka Parivaar features her husband Parmeet Seth, and their sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. The channel primarily focuses on her personal life and candid moments with family. She holds 1.01M subscribers on YouTube.