From Sinterklaas To Babbo Natale: 7 Enchanting Names Of Santa Claus That Reveal Magic Of Christmas Around The World | In Photos
Santa Claus may be a familiar figure in a red suit, but around the world, he wears many faces and goes by many names.
From the Dutch Sinterklaas riding rooftops to Italy’s Babbo Natale delivering gifts on Christmas Eve, France’s Père Noël accompanied by the stern Père Fouettard, Germany’s Weihnachtsmann or Christkind, Spain’s Papa Noel, and the American Kris Kringle, each culture adds its own magical twist to the legend.
Explore these enchanting traditions in this photo gallery and see how the spirit of giving lights up Christmas across the globe.
(Photo Credits: All the images used here are taken from CANVA)
Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas
Dressed in red and travelling by sleigh pulled by reindeer, Santa Claus or Father Christmas is believed to visit homes on Christmas Eve, slipping down chimneys to leave gifts. Children hang stockings by the fireplace and leave treats like mince pies, milk, or carrots for his reindeer. Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, spreads festive cheer across the UK, US and Canada.
Père Noël brings Christmas magic to French homes
In France, Père Noël or Papa Noël delivers gifts either on December 23 night or Christmas morning. In eastern regions, he is accompanied by the fearsome Le Père Fouettard, dressed in black and believed to punish children who misbehave.
Kris Kringle, the American name for Santa Claus
Known as Kris Kringle in parts of the US and Canada, the name comes from the German word Christkind, meaning Christ child. Children traditionally leave milk and cookies to fuel his long night of gift-giving.
Papa Noel and the magic of Christmas in the Spanish-speaking world
In Spain and parts of Latin America, Papa Noel delivers gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, while some families wait until January 6 for the Three Kings. In countries like Mexico and Venezuela, children may also receive presents from El Niñito Dios or Santo Clós.
Sinterklaas, the original inspiration behind Santa Claus
Celebrated in the Netherlands and Belgium, Sinterklaas is portrayed as an elderly man who rides a horse across rooftops. Children leave their shoes out for gifts during Sinterklaasfeest, marked on December 5 in the Netherlands and December 6 in Belgium.
Weihnachtsmann and Christkind: Germany’s Christmas gift-bringers
Germany’s festive season begins with Nikolaustag on December 6, when St. Nicholas fills children’s polished shoes with gifts. Depending on the region, presents arrive from das Christkind on Christmas Eve or from der Weihnachtsmann, with most families opening gifts on Christmas Eve itself.
Babbo Natale and La Befana: Italy’s Christmas gift-givers
In Italy, Babbo Natale delivers Christmas presents, which families open on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning. The festive season continues on January 5, when La Befana, a folklore witch, leaves sweets and small gifts in the stockings of well-behaved children.