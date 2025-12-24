From Sinterklaas To Babbo Natale: 7 Enchanting Names Of Santa Claus That Reveal Magic Of Christmas Around The World | In Photos

Santa Claus may be a familiar figure in a red suit, but around the world, he wears many faces and goes by many names.

From the Dutch Sinterklaas riding rooftops to Italy’s Babbo Natale delivering gifts on Christmas Eve, France’s Père Noël accompanied by the stern Père Fouettard, Germany’s Weihnachtsmann or Christkind, Spain’s Papa Noel, and the American Kris Kringle, each culture adds its own magical twist to the legend.

Explore these enchanting traditions in this photo gallery and see how the spirit of giving lights up Christmas across the globe.

(Photo Credits: All the images used here are taken from CANVA)