Top 7 Punjabi Heroines Who Are Bold, Beautiful And Hot
Punjabi cinema is full of talent and beauty. Whether you’re into acting, fashion, or pure Punjabi swag, these stars have it all! Here is a list of 7 actresses who have not only delivered box-office hits but also built strong fan followings.
Sonam Bajwa
She is one of the most followed Punjabi actresses on instagram. She slays with her fitness style and glamorous fashion sense. Sonam is known for Carry On Jatta 2, Ardab Mutiyaran and Nikka Zaildar.
Sargun Mehta
She started in TV before ruling Punjabi cinema with award-winning roles. She co-owns a production house with husband Ravi Dubey. Sargun delivered hits like Saunkan Saunkne, Qismat, and Angrej.
Neeru Bajwa
She is a veteran with 20+ years in Punjabi cinema. Neeru also directs and produces films under her own banner. She is a star of classics like Laung Laachi, Jatt & Juliet, and Mel Karade Rabba.
Mandy Takhar
She is from a British-Indian background which gives her a unique screen appeal. She is known for her powerful and elegant performances. She is popular for Mirza- The Untold Story and Rabb da Radio.
Tania
She is praised for her expressions, innocence and natural acting. She trained in theatre and classical dance. She rose to fame with Sufna and Qismat.
Nimrat Khaira
She is known for her graceful screen presence and soulful voice. She started as a singer, now ruling films like Saunkan Saunkne and Teeja Punjab. She balanced both acting and music careers beautifully.
Wamiqa Gabbi
She is known for her natural beauty and expressive eyes. Wamiqa is a multilingual actress with projects in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. She acted in Nikka Zaildar 2, Godha (Malayalam) and Netflix series Jubilee.
