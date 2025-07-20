From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids

Bollywood has always had its fair share of legacy stars, but a new wave of “nepo kids” is making its presence felt with fresh energy and undeniable charisma. These star children, born into fame and cinematic legacy, have recently made their debuts and are already becoming familiar names across streaming platforms and silver screens alike. While the nepotism debate continues, what stands out is their effort to prove themselves beyond their surnames. With workshops, training, and carefully chosen roles, they’re determined to prove themselves to the world. This list shines a spotlight on Bollywood’s newest entries — from established film families — who are stepping into the limelight, carrying forward a legacy while trying to build their own.