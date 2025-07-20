LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
Live TV
TRENDING |
India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids

From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids

Bollywood has always had its fair share of legacy stars, but a new wave of “nepo kids” is making its presence felt with fresh energy and undeniable charisma. These star children, born into fame and cinematic legacy, have recently made their debuts and are already becoming familiar names across streaming platforms and silver screens alike. While the nepotism debate continues, what stands out is their effort to prove themselves beyond their surnames. With workshops, training, and carefully chosen roles, they’re determined to prove themselves to the world. This list shines a spotlight on Bollywood’s newest entries — from established film families — who are stepping into the limelight, carrying forward a legacy while trying to build their own.

By: Kanisha Aggarwal Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/7

Janhvi Kapoor

Daughter of the legendary Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak (2018). She has since built a reputation for choosing diverse roles in films like Gunjan Saxena and Bawaal, and continues to evolve impressively.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/7

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Sara's younger brother, Ibrahim is yet to make his acting debut. However, he's working behind the scenes and is already a popular face in media, prepping for a major launch.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/7

Sara Ali Khan

Born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara debuted in Kedarnath (2018). Known for her charm and confidence, she’s made a mark with roles in Simmba, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, blending royalty with relatability.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/7

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan, has chosen the behind-the-camera route. After studying filmmaking in the U.S., he’s set to debut as a writer-director with his upcoming series Stardom, marking his creative entry into the entertainment industry.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/7

Suhana Khan

Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana made her screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies (2023). A trained actor from NYU, she’s now poised to explore mainstream cinema with confidence and her father's signature poise.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
6/7

Ananya Panday

Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya entered Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 (2019). With hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Gehraiyaan, she’s seen as a stylish Gen-Z face, balancing mainstream popularity with an evolving filmography.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
7/7

Khushi Kapoor

Younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, Khushi debuted in The Archies (2023) alongside Suhana Khan. A graduate of New York Film Academy, she’s carving her space with fresh energy, talent, and a strong grounding in performance.

From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids - Photo Gallery
From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids - Photo Gallery
From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids - Photo Gallery
From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?