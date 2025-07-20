From Star Homes to Star Roles: Meet the New Nepo Kids
Bollywood has always had its fair share of legacy stars, but a new wave of “nepo kids” is making its presence felt with fresh energy and undeniable charisma. These star children, born into fame and cinematic legacy, have recently made their debuts and are already becoming familiar names across streaming platforms and silver screens alike. While the nepotism debate continues, what stands out is their effort to prove themselves beyond their surnames. With workshops, training, and carefully chosen roles, they’re determined to prove themselves to the world. This list shines a spotlight on Bollywood’s newest entries — from established film families — who are stepping into the limelight, carrying forward a legacy while trying to build their own.
Janhvi Kapoor
Daughter of the legendary Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak (2018). She has since built a reputation for choosing diverse roles in films like Gunjan Saxena and Bawaal, and continues to evolve impressively.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Sara's younger brother, Ibrahim is yet to make his acting debut. However, he's working behind the scenes and is already a popular face in media, prepping for a major launch.
Sara Ali Khan
Born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara debuted in Kedarnath (2018). Known for her charm and confidence, she’s made a mark with roles in Simmba, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, blending royalty with relatability.
Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan, has chosen the behind-the-camera route. After studying filmmaking in the U.S., he’s set to debut as a writer-director with his upcoming series Stardom, marking his creative entry into the entertainment industry.
Suhana Khan
Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana made her screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies (2023). A trained actor from NYU, she’s now poised to explore mainstream cinema with confidence and her father's signature poise.
Ananya Panday
Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya entered Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 (2019). With hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Gehraiyaan, she’s seen as a stylish Gen-Z face, balancing mainstream popularity with an evolving filmography.
Khushi Kapoor
Younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, Khushi debuted in The Archies (2023) alongside Suhana Khan. A graduate of New York Film Academy, she’s carving her space with fresh energy, talent, and a strong grounding in performance.