From Sunny Leone To Shehnaaz Gill: Bigg Boss Stars Who Turned Reality Fame Into Big-Screen Magic
Bigg Boss is a show that very frequently becomes a big career launchpad. Along with other contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sunny Leone took the advantage of their huge fame and made their way to major television serials and Bollywood movies.
Gaurav Khanna
He was already a well-established TV actor. His popularity further surged after the show, though he was known for roles in Serials like Anupamaa and CID before and during his Bigg Boss stint.
Tanya Mittal
She received a project offer from producer Ekta Kapoor while still on the show, which suggests a career move into acting/serials is imminent.
Nora Fatehi
Although she had a short stint, her visibility on the show contributed to her skyrocketing career as a dancer and actress. She became a Bollywood sensation with hit dance numbers like "Dilbar" and acted in films like Bharat and Street Dancer 3D.
Hina Khan
After using Bigg Boss to break her "ideal daughter-in-law" image, she successfully transitioned to films, high-profile music videos, and played the iconic antagonist Komolika in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
Shehnaaz Gill
Rose to immense fame post-show. Transitioned to films with roles in Honsla Rakh (Punjabi cinema) and the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has also launched her own chat show.
Sidharth Shukla
Already an established TV star, his popularity exploded after the show. He was signed for the popular OTT series Broken But Beautiful 3 and appeared in several massive music videos before his untimely passing.
Tejasswi Prakash
Within hours of winning, she was announced as the lead for Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural TV series, Naagin 6, which became one of the biggest roles in her career.
Sunny Leone
Her Bollywood debut film, Jism 2, was offered to her while she was still in the house. She went on to star in numerous films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, and established a successful acting and hosting career in India.
Gautam Gulati
After winning, he transitioned from television to films and OTT, landing roles in movies like Azhar and Radhe, and appearing as a gang leader on the reality show MTV Roadies.