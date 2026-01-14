LIVE TV
  • From Sweet to Savory: Must-Try Pongal Recipes You’ll Love

From Sweet to Savory: Must-Try Pongal Recipes You’ll Love

Explore the comforting journey of Pongal from sweet festive classics to savory South Indian staples celebrating tradition, taste, and wholesome ingredients in every bite.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 14, 2026 17:27:04 IST
Pongal More Than a Festival Dish
1/8

Pongal More Than a Festival Dish

Pongal isn’t just a harvest celebration; it’s a comforting expression of gratitude, prepared across South India in many forms, blending rice, lentils, jaggery, spices, and ghee into soulful, nourishing meals.

Sweet Sakkarai Pongal
2/8

Sweet Sakkarai Pongal

This beloved festive version combines rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, cashews, and aromatic spices, creating a rich, melt-in-mouth dish traditionally offered during Pongal celebrations and temple rituals.

Classic Ven Pongal Comfort
3/8

Classic Ven Pongal Comfort

Ven Pongal is a savory staple made with rice, lentils, black pepper, cumin, ginger, and ghee, offering warmth, simplicity, and balance often enjoyed with coconut chutney or tangy sambar.

Millet Pongal for Modern Kitchens
4/8

Millet Pongal for Modern Kitchens

Swapping rice for millets like foxtail or little millet boosts fiber and nutrition, creating a lighter yet filling Pongal that preserves traditional taste while offering a healthier, modern twist.

Coconut Milk Sweet Pongal
5/8

Coconut Milk Sweet Pongal

This variation uses coconut milk instead of water, lending a creamy texture and subtle sweetness that beautifully complements jaggery and cardamom, making it ideal for special occasions or indulgent weekend cooking.

Kara Pongal
6/8

Kara Pongal

For spice lovers, Kara Pongal highlights crushed black pepper, cumin, curry leaves, and generous ghee, delivering bold flavors and digestive warmth, especially comforting during cooler mornings or monsoon seasons.

Restaurant-Style Ghee Pongal
7/8

Restaurant-Style Ghee Pongal

Inspired by South Indian eateries, this version emphasizes slow cooking and generous ghee, resulting in a silky, aromatic Pongal that pairs wonderfully with crispy vadas and freshly ground chutneys.

Pongal A Dish for Every Mood
8/8

Pongal A Dish for Every Mood

Whether sweet, savory, traditional, or reinvented, Pongal adapts effortlessly to tastes and lifestyles, reminding us that simple ingredients, when cooked with care, can create deeply satisfying, timeless meals.

