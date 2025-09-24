From Sydney Sweeney to Kevin Anik: Celebrity couples who broke up in 2025

2025 saw several high-profile celebrity breakups capturing media attention. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino ended their seven-year relationship amid career and wedding concerns. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom amicably parted ways, focusing on co-parenting. Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo, Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler, Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell, and Quinta Brunson & Kevin Anik also ended their relationships, citing personal differences, family pressures, or incompatibility, leaving fans reflecting on love in the spotlight.