From Sydney Sweeney to Kevin Anik: Celebrity couples who broke up in 2025
2025 saw several high-profile celebrity breakups capturing media attention. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino ended their seven-year relationship amid career and wedding concerns. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom amicably parted ways, focusing on co-parenting. Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo, Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler, Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell, and Quinta Brunson & Kevin Anik also ended their relationships, citing personal differences, family pressures, or incompatibility, leaving fans reflecting on love in the spotlight.
Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino
After seven years together, they called it quits in early 2025, focusing on her career and wedding doubts.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Their split ended a six-year engagement, remaining amicable while focusing on co-parenting their daughter.
Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo
Ended their relationship after about six months of dating; both have deleted social media traces.
Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler
Split quietly at the end of 2024 due to personal and family pressures.
Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell
Known from "The Bachelor," they broke up in early 2025 cited incompatible qualities.
Quinta Brunson & Kevin Anik
Ended three-and-a-half-year marriage citing irreconcilable differences; no further details disclosed.
Disclaimer
Breakup information is based on publicly reported news and media sources. Personal reasons and private details may differ. Interpretations are speculative and reflect only publicly available information.