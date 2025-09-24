LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Sydney Sweeney to Kevin Anik: Celebrity couples who broke up in 2025

From Sydney Sweeney to Kevin Anik: Celebrity couples who broke up in 2025

2025 saw several high-profile celebrity breakups capturing media attention. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino ended their seven-year relationship amid career and wedding concerns. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom amicably parted ways, focusing on co-parenting. Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo, Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler, Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell, and Quinta Brunson & Kevin Anik also ended their relationships, citing personal differences, family pressures, or incompatibility, leaving fans reflecting on love in the spotlight.

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino
1/7

Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino

After seven years together, they called it quits in early 2025, focusing on her career and wedding doubts.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
2/7

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Their split ended a six-year engagement, remaining amicable while focusing on co-parenting their daughter.

Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo
3/7

Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo

Ended their relationship after about six months of dating; both have deleted social media traces.

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler
4/7

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler

Split quietly at the end of 2024 due to personal and family pressures.

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell
5/7

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell

Known from "The Bachelor," they broke up in early 2025 cited incompatible qualities.

Quinta Brunson & Kevin Anik
6/7

Quinta Brunson & Kevin Anik

Ended three-and-a-half-year marriage citing irreconcilable differences; no further details disclosed.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Breakup information is based on publicly reported news and media sources. Personal reasons and private details may differ. Interpretations are speculative and reflect only publicly available information.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS