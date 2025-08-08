LIVE TV
From Tadasana To Shavasana: 7 Must Do Poses For Everyday Fitness and Wellness

Incorporating a set of daily yoga poses into your routine can improve flexibility, strength, and posture while boosting mental clarity and emotional balance. Regular practice enhances blood circulation, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation. Over time, these mindful movements support overall wellness, helping you feel more energetic, focused, and centered throughout the day.

By: Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 11:26 PM IST
1/8

Tadasana... Mountain Pose

Tadasana is the foundation of all standing yoga poses. By grounding your feet and elongating your spine, it improves posture and stability. Practicing it daily helps align the body, increases awareness, and encourages better breathing, making it a perfect start to your yoga routine.

2/8

Vrikshasana... Tree Pose

Vrikshasana enhances both physical balance and mental focus. Standing tall with one leg lifted, it strengthens the thighs, calves, and ankles while improving coordination. The stillness of this pose also calms the mind, making it ideal for building concentration and inner stability.

3/8

Bhujangasana... Cobra Pose

Bhujangasana opens the chest and stretches the shoulders, abdomen, and spine. It helps improve flexibility, strengthens the back muscles, and combats stiffness from long hours of sitting. This gentle backbend also boosts lung capacity and uplifts mood.

4/8

Adho Mukha Svanasana... Downward Dog Pose

A rejuvenating pose that stretches the hamstrings, calves, and spine while strengthening the arms and shoulders. It improves blood circulation to the brain, relieves tension, and energizes the entire body—making it an excellent pick-me-up during a tiring day.

5/8

Paschimottasans... Seated Forward Bend

Paschimottanasana deeply stretches the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings, improving flexibility over time. It stimulates digestion, calms the nervous system, and reduces anxiety. Practicing it regularly also improves focus and mental clarity.

6/8

Setu Bandhasana.... Bridge Pose

Setu Bandhasana strengthens the back, glutes, and hamstrings while opening the chest and improving spine flexibility. It stimulates the thyroid gland, improves blood flow, and can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and fatigue.

7/8

Shavasana... Corpse Pose

Often considered the most important yoga pose, Shavasana allows complete relaxation of the body and mind. It helps relieve stress, reduce blood pressure, and rejuvenate the body, ensuring all the benefits of your yoga session are fully absorbed.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational purposes only, pregnant women's should avoid these asanas and also people who have gone through surgeries.

Tags:

