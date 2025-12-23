LIVE TV
  • From The Great Flood to Stranger Things: 6 Best OTT Releases of 2025 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

From The Great Flood to Stranger Things: 6 Best OTT Releases of 2025 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

2025 turned out to be a strong year for OTT platforms with multiple high-impact releases. With a mix of global and Indian content, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar. From popular series to final seasons, audiences got plenty to binge. 

Published: December 23, 2025 17:20:52 IST
Top 6 OTT Releases of 2025
Top 6 OTT Releases of 2025

Here’s a curated list of the best OTT releases of 2025 you shouldn’t miss

Stranger Things Season 5 (Netflix)
Stranger Things Season 5 (Netflix)

It marks the final chapter of Netflix's most popular sci-fi series. It is packed with emotional moments, high-stakes action and major twists.

The Family Man Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)
The Family Man Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

It is a balance of action, humor and real-world political tension. It remains one of India's most loved OTT franchises.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Netflix)
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Netflix)

It is a dark crime thriller led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It focuses on a disturbing family murder investigation. It is known for its slow burn suspense and strong performances.

The Great Flood (Netflix)
The Great Flood (Netflix)

It is a South Korean sci-fi disaster film with global scale destruction. It blends survival drama with emotional storytelling.

Dies Irae (Jio Hotstar)
Dies Irae (Jio Hotstar)

It is a supernatural horror series filled with dark mysteries. It focuses on eerie forces and psychological fear.

Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Jay Kelly (Netflix)

It is a reflective comedy-drama about fame, friendship and self-discovery. It is appreciated for its humor mixed with emotional depth.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

