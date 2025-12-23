From The Great Flood to Stranger Things: 6 Best OTT Releases of 2025 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
2025 turned out to be a strong year for OTT platforms with multiple high-impact releases. With a mix of global and Indian content, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar. From popular series to final seasons, audiences got plenty to binge.
Top 6 OTT Releases of 2025
Here’s a curated list of the best OTT releases of 2025 you shouldn’t miss
Stranger Things Season 5 (Netflix)
It marks the final chapter of Netflix's most popular sci-fi series. It is packed with emotional moments, high-stakes action and major twists.
The Family Man Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)
It is a balance of action, humor and real-world political tension. It remains one of India's most loved OTT franchises.
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Netflix)
It is a dark crime thriller led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It focuses on a disturbing family murder investigation. It is known for its slow burn suspense and strong performances.
The Great Flood (Netflix)
It is a South Korean sci-fi disaster film with global scale destruction. It blends survival drama with emotional storytelling.
Dies Irae (Jio Hotstar)
It is a supernatural horror series filled with dark mysteries. It focuses on eerie forces and psychological fear.
Jay Kelly (Netflix)
It is a reflective comedy-drama about fame, friendship and self-discovery. It is appreciated for its humor mixed with emotional depth.
