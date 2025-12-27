From Thrillers To Epics: Movies You Must Watch Before Year-End
When 2025 comes to an end, the five streaming hits mentioned will be the ideal marathon to wrap That year’s fiber. Supernatural thrillers and clever mysteries as well as heroic epics – all these titles are the very best of home cinema and thus cannot be missed.
Sinners
In the 1930s Jim Crow South, twin brothers return to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint and start a new life. However, they soon find themselves in a bloody fight for survival against a hidden, supernatural evil that threatens their community.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Benoit Blanc is summoned to a remote, tight-knit community to solve a baffling "locked-room" murder that takes place inside a quiet church. As he peels back layers of secrets and religious tension, the world’s greatest detective finds his own logic challenged by the town's shifting faith.
Superman
A young Clark Kent struggles to reconcile his hopeful, human upbringing in Kansas with the immense power and responsibilities of his alien Kryptonian heritage. While Lex Luthor fuels public fear against him, Superman must prove that empathy and truth are not outdated values in a cynical world.
28 Years Later
Nearly three decades after the original Rage virus outbreak, a young boy embarks on a treacherous journey across the quarantined British Isles to find a cure for his ailing mother. Along the way, he discovers that both the infected and the surviving human factions have evolved into something far more dangerous.
KPop Demon Hunters
This high-energy animated adventure follows a world-famous girl group who balance their life on the charts with their secret duty as legendary hunters. When a rival demon boy band threatens to weaken the world's magical barriers, the girls must find harmony in their music and themselves to save humanity.