From Udaipur Files to Madras Cafe: 6 Most Controversial Bollywood Movies That Sparked Debate
Bollywood has produced several films that sparked intense debates due to their bold themes and political undertones. From Udaipur Files to Madras Cafe, these six controversial movies challenged societal norms, faced censorship, and stirred public conversations, leaving lasting impacts on audiences and the film industry alike.
Udaipur Files
Kanhaiya Lal’s murder faced boycotts, legal disputes and censorship because it was claimed that it portrayed a harmful communal amity, and a rationale against authorities.
The Kashmir Files
Discusses 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus that incited debates on the likelihood of Islamophobia accusations and depopulation of the Kashmiri Muslims political solidarity at socio-cultural level.
Padmaavat
Reconstructed Rajput state history, incited violent protests and bans for allegedly creating history and causing community angst before clearing legal battles in the Supreme Court.
Udta Punjab
Unflinchingly chronicled drug scourge in Punjab, triggering censorship, legal fighting, and political condemnations questioning the image of Punjab; drug abuse policy in the region.
Black Friday
Examined 1993 Bombay bombings; postponed release due to perceived risk that it would sway the ongoing court cases and unresolved dialogues on the mandate for justice for victims.
Madras Cafe
Set in and around Sri Lankan civil war, faced bans and criticisms due to the portrayal of the Tamil groups and political assassination context.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational purposes and reflects publicly available opinions and reports. The controversies discussed are based on interpretations and reactions at the time of release. Viewer discretion is advised, and opinions on films may vary widely.