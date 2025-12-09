From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Smriti Mandhana: India’s Top 10 Google Searches Of 2025
In 2025, the top Google searches in India were all about cricketers, with young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi being the most searched. The list shows that people were very much interested in IPL breakouts and at the same time, the successes of women’s cricket stars like Smriti Mandhana.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
A sensational young cricketer who became the youngest player ever to score an IPL century at just 14 for Rajasthan Royals. His record-breaking performance in the 2025 IPL made him a massive overnight sensation.
Priyansh Arya
An aggressive left-handed opening batsman for Delhi who was a major run-scorer in the domestic T20 competition (SMAT). He had a breakthrough IPL season for Punjab Kings, hitting one of the fastest centuries by an Indian in the tournament.
Abhishek Sharma
An explosive left-handed opener for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Indian T20I team, known for his fearless power-hitting in the powerplay. He was a key figure in India's limited-overs success in 2025 and an IPL star.
Shaik Rasheed
A talented right-handed top-order batsman from Andhra Pradesh and the former vice-captain of the 2022 U-19 World Cup winning team. He broke into the CSK playing XI and impressed with his technique and maturity.
Jemimah Rodrigues
A dynamic middle-order batter for the Indian Women's team and the Delhi Capitals in the WPL. She was widely searched after her match-winning century in the 2025 Women's World Cup semi-final, powering India to the final.
Ayush Mhatre
A promising right-handed batsman from Mumbai who set a new world record by becoming the youngest player to score 150+ in men's senior List A cricket. He also captained the India U-19 team and debuted for Chennai Super Kings.
Smriti Mandhana
The star left-handed opening batter and Vice-Captain of the Indian Women's team and RCB's WPL skipper. She had a monumental year, winning the WPL title and setting the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian woman.
Karun Nair
The second Indian cricketer to score a Test triple century, he returned to the spotlight following a prolific domestic season for Karnataka. His incredible run-scoring spree in the Ranji Trophy triggered talks of an international recall.
Urvil Patel
A right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman who gained fame for smashing one of the fastest T20 centuries by an Indian (off just 28 balls) in the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His aggressive style led to a stint with Chennai Super Kings.
Vignesh Puthur
A left-arm wrist spinner who had a memorable debut season for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, earning attention after being scouted from the Kerala domestic circuit. His unique spin was a talking point among fans and experts.