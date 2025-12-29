From Yash’s Toxic To Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: The Most-Anticipated South Indian Movies To Release In 2026 | In Photos
From Yash’s Toxic to Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for South Indian cinema. The slate features a striking mix of gritty crime dramas, epic action spectacles and beloved franchises making a return.
Set against backdrops ranging from Goa’s shadowy underworld and royal realms to tense border zones and high-stakes revenge arcs, these highly anticipated films bring together top stars like Yash, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Mohanlal and Thalapathy Vijay, backed by some of the industry’s most acclaimed directors. Here’s a look at the South Indian movies fans are eagerly waiting for in 2026.
Have a look at this photo gallery.
Toxic stars Yash in a gritty period crime drama
Set in a bygone era, Toxic unfolds in Goa, where pristine beaches and vibrant culture conceal a ruthless drug cartel. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film features Yash alongside Kiara Advani and Darrell D’Silva in a high-stakes tale of power and deception. (Photo Credits: X/Yash)
The Raja Saab: Royalty Meets Rebellion
Prabhas stars as a young heir balancing royal heritage and a rebellious spirit in The Raja Saab. With Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt, this 2026 South Indian epic promises power, drama, and grandeur. (Photo Credits: X/The Raja Saab)
Dragon: Epic Action Across Borders
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. leads Dragon, an epic action saga set in 1969 across India, Bhutan, and China’s Golden Triangle. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film weaves interconnected lives with high-octane drama and emotional depth.
Drishyam 3: The Thriller Continues
Mohanlal returns in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, alongside Asha Sharath and Meena. The gripping South Indian thriller continues the story of suspense, secrets, and unexpected twists in 2026. (Photo Credits: X/Drishyam 3)
Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Power Play
Thalapthy Vijay stars in Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, as he takes on a powerful businessman to settle scores. With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, this 2026 South Indian action drama promises intense thrills and high stakes. (Photo Credits: X/@JanaNayaganVJ)