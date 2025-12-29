From Yash’s Toxic To Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: The Most-Anticipated South Indian Movies To Release In 2026 | In Photos

From Yash’s Toxic to Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for South Indian cinema. The slate features a striking mix of gritty crime dramas, epic action spectacles and beloved franchises making a return.

Set against backdrops ranging from Goa’s shadowy underworld and royal realms to tense border zones and high-stakes revenge arcs, these highly anticipated films bring together top stars like Yash, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Mohanlal and Thalapathy Vijay, backed by some of the industry’s most acclaimed directors. Here’s a look at the South Indian movies fans are eagerly waiting for in 2026.

