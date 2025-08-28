LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Ganesha to Shiva: Actors Who Portrayed Hindu Gods in TV Serials

From Ganesha to Shiva: Actors Who Portrayed Hindu Gods in TV Serials

Indian television love to bring gods and goddesses alive on screen. Many talented stars have portrayed Lord Ganesha with innocence and charm in their eyes. Not just Ganesha, actors have also beautifully played roles of Lord Krishna, Shiva and other deities. Here is a list of top 6 actors and actresses who brought Hindu gods to life on TV.

By: Last Updated: August 28, 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Uzair Basar- Vighnaharta Ganesha (Sony TV)
1/7

Uzair Basar- Vighnaharta Ganesha (Sony TV)

He was a mischievous yet wise little Ganesha. He won love for his innocent charm and expressions. His portrayal of Lord Ganesha gained him fame and attention.

Malkhan Singh- Vighnaharta Ganesha
2/7

Malkhan Singh- Vighnaharta Ganesha

He mainly played Lord Shiva, Ganesha's father. He earned praise for his strong screen presence in mythological roles.

Meet Mukhi- Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan
3/7

Meet Mukhi- Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan

He played a child version of Ganesha in crossover episodes. He balanced cuteness with divinity in his performance. His role was memorable and lovable.

Akanksha Puri- Vighnaharta Ganesha
4/7

Akanksha Puri- Vighnaharta Ganesha

She played Parvati Mata, mother of Ganesha. Her scenes with young Ganesha became iconic and added maternal warmth to the show.

Sadhil Kapoor- Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev
5/7

Sadhil Kapoor- Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev

He is one of the most loved child actors to play Ganesha. He is famous for his adorable looks and natural acting.

Ishaan Bhatia- Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev
6/7

Ishaan Bhatia- Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev

He appeared as child Ganesha in key story arcs. His acting brought the playful side of Ganesha alive.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?