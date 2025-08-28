From Ganesha to Shiva: Actors Who Portrayed Hindu Gods in TV Serials
Indian television love to bring gods and goddesses alive on screen. Many talented stars have portrayed Lord Ganesha with innocence and charm in their eyes. Not just Ganesha, actors have also beautifully played roles of Lord Krishna, Shiva and other deities. Here is a list of top 6 actors and actresses who brought Hindu gods to life on TV.
Uzair Basar- Vighnaharta Ganesha (Sony TV)
He was a mischievous yet wise little Ganesha. He won love for his innocent charm and expressions. His portrayal of Lord Ganesha gained him fame and attention.
Malkhan Singh- Vighnaharta Ganesha
He mainly played Lord Shiva, Ganesha's father. He earned praise for his strong screen presence in mythological roles.
Meet Mukhi- Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan
He played a child version of Ganesha in crossover episodes. He balanced cuteness with divinity in his performance. His role was memorable and lovable.
Akanksha Puri- Vighnaharta Ganesha
She played Parvati Mata, mother of Ganesha. Her scenes with young Ganesha became iconic and added maternal warmth to the show.
Sadhil Kapoor- Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev
He is one of the most loved child actors to play Ganesha. He is famous for his adorable looks and natural acting.
Ishaan Bhatia- Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev
He appeared as child Ganesha in key story arcs. His acting brought the playful side of Ganesha alive.
