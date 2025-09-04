GST REFORM 2025 Then vs Now: A Look at What’s Getting Cheaper, What’s Costlier in 2025
Have you ever wondered how much tax you really pay on everyday items? With the new GST updates, some prices might surprise you! From butter and ghee to electronics and even sin goods like tobacco — the rates have shifted, and your bill might look different now. That’s why we’ve put together a quick and easy GST “Then vs Now” guide. It shows you what the tax used to be and what it is today. Whether you’re a student, shopper, or just curious — knowing these changes can help you make smarter buying decisions. Let’s take a closer look!
Butter and Ghee
Earlier taxed at 12%, now reduced to 5%. A welcome change for your breakfast table and home cooking!
Healthcare
Mostly exempt under GST, and remains so.
Essential services like hospitals and medicines and NOW health premium to enjoy zero or low tax, Also many drugs to fall under zero GST Bracket now.
Electronics
GST on electronics dropped from 28% to 18%. Smartphones, TVs, and gadgets just became more affordable and accessible.
Stationery
Previously taxed at 12%, now down to 5%. A relief for students and parents alike, making education supplies cheaper.
Sin Goods (Tobacco, Pan Masala, Alcohol)
Now taxed at a flat 40% under the new GST slab. The government aims to curb consumption through higher taxation.