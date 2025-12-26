LIVE TV
Hair Porosity Made Simple by Dr Anushi Jain

Learn how to test your hair porosity in 5 seconds and pick the right oils for low, medium, or high porosity hair to boost hydration, control frizz, and promote healthy hair growth.

Check Your Hair Porosity
1/8
Credit: freepik

Check Your Hair Porosity

Is your hair absorbing the right nutrients? Take the Hair Porosity Test in just 5 seconds to understand your hair type and choose the best care routine.

Hair Porosity Test – Step 1
2/8

Hair Porosity Test – Step 1

Take a clean, dry strand of hair. Make sure it is free from oil, product, or dirt to get an accurate result.

Hair Porosity Test – Step 2
3/8
Credit: freepik

Hair Porosity Test – Step 2

Drop the hair strand into a glass of water. Watch carefully how it behaves to determine your porosity type.

Hair Porosity Test – Step 3
4/8
Credit: Instagram@dt.anushijain

Hair Porosity Test – Step 3

Observe the hair strand: Floats = Low Porosity, Sinks slowly = Medium Porosity, Sinks fast = High Porosity. Each type has unique hydration needs.

Why Hair Porosity Matters
5/8
Credit: freepik

Why Hair Porosity Matters

Knowing your hair porosity helps you select the right products, prevent dryness, frizz, and buildup, and ensures better hydration, nourishment, and overall hair health.

Oils for Low Porosity Hair
6/8
Credit: freepik

Oils for Low Porosity Hair

Low porosity hair has tightly closed cuticles and resists moisture. Best oils include Almond, Argan, Avocado, and Jojoba oil for hydration without buildup.

Oils for Medium and High Porosity Hair
7/8
Credit: freepik

Oils for Medium and High Porosity Hair

Medium porosity hair absorbs and retains moisture well; use Neem, Black Seed, Grape Seed, or Rosehip oil. High porosity hair absorbs moisture easily but loses it quickly; use Coconut, Castor, or Olive oil.

Healthy Hair Starts Here
8/8
Credit: freepik

Healthy Hair Starts Here

Test your hair porosity, pick the right oils, and create a hydration routine. Consistency prevents frizz, boosts moisture, and keeps your hair soft, shiny, and healthy.

