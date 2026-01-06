LIVE TV
Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: From His Real Name to Times Square Journey- 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Border 2 Star

Dijlit Dosanjh is celebrating his 41st birthday today, a man who has carved a rare path from the heart of Punjab to the global stage. He established a space in the fans’ hearts with his music, films, and unmistakable authenticity, from the story behind his real name to milestones that put Punjabi music on the world map. 

Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special
1/6

Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special

On Diljit Dosanjh's birthday, here’s a closer look at five surprising facts that reveal how Border 2 actor became a truly global icon.

Diljit Dosanjh Sang Gurabni at Gurudwaras
2/6

Diljit Dosanjh Sang Gurabni at Gurudwaras

Before fame, Diljit Dosanjh used to perform Gurabani (Sikh devotional music) at local Sikh temples, which helped him develop his inspiration for music.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Real Name Mystery
3/6

Diljit Dosanjh’s Real Name Mystery

Diljit Dosanjh's real name is Daljit Singh Dosanjh which he later changed the spelling as his stage name, which became widely recognised in the music and film world.

Diljit Dosanjh Found Chairty
4/6

Diljit Dosanjh Found Chairty

Diljit Dosanjh started the Saanjh Foundation to support underprivileged children and seniors and promote youth empowerment and well-being.

Diljit Dosanjh Times Square Journey
5/6

Diljit Dosanjh Times Square Journey

Diljit Dosanjh was the first Punjabi artist featured in Times Square. In August 2020, he became the first artist from Punjabi music to have his presence showcased at New York’s Times Square.

Diljit Dosanjh BlockBuster Songs Beyond India
6/6

Diljit Dosanjh BlockBuster Songs Beyond India

Diljit Dosanjh songs have appeared on international charts, including the Canadian Albums Chart, UK Asian Chart and New Zealand Hot Singles, showing global appeal.

