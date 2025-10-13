LIVE TV
  • Pooja Hegde Birthday Special: 7 Hot & Bold Ethnic Wear For Diwali & Diwali Parties

Pooja Hegde Birthday Special: 7 Hot & Bold Ethnic Wear For Diwali & Diwali Parties

Pooja Hegde is celebrating her birthday today, making it the perfect day to revisit her stunning ethnic wear fashion choices with a bold twist. As we know, Diwali is around the corner, and you have already planned to attend a rocking Diwali party. So if you’re still searching for Diwali or Diwali party outfits, then your search ends here. 

By: Last Updated: October 13, 2025 | 2:19 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Pooja Hegde Hot & Bold Outfits
1/9

Pooja Hegde Hot & Bold Outfits

Let’s take a look at Pooja Hegde's Hot and Bold ethnic wear, perfect for taking inspiration for this Diwali, Diwali party, Bhai Dooj, and Chhat Puja.

Pooja Hegde in Silver Lehenga
2/9

Pooja Hegde in Silver Lehenga

Pooja Hegde looks screaming hot in a silver lehenga with bronze and silver embellished work. She paired it with a sweetheart neck and off shoulder blouse.

Pooja Hegde in Embellished Suit
3/9

Pooja Hegde in Embellished Suit

Pooja Hegde turns heads in a power suit featuring a heavy, embellished silver plazzo with a jacket. She goes bold with this look by ditching the innerwear.

Pooja Hegde in Boho Skirt
4/9

Pooja Hegde in Boho Skirt

with a silver dots design and a deep V-neck. She wears it with a boho multi-colored floral print skirt with a high slit and an oversized matching coat.

Pooja Hegde in Beige Bralette
5/9

Pooja Hegde in Beige Bralette

Pooja Hegde turns the heat up in a beige bralette top with silver embellished work. She paired it with a matching sharara.

Pooja Hegde in Ethnic Dress
6/9

Pooja Hegde in Ethnic Dress

Pooja Hegde looks stunning in a golden body-hugging ethnic dress with heavy embroidery. Her outfit features a deep neckline and velvet green and golden bottom design.

Pooja Hegde in Black & White Lehenga
7/9

Pooja Hegde in Black & White Lehenga

Pooja Hegde dazzles in a black and white floral print lehenga with a deep neck matching blouse. She paired it with a lightweight netted dupatta.

Pooja Hegde in Yellow Saree
8/9

Pooja Hegde in Yellow Saree

Pooja Hegde looks absolutely stunning in a yellow saree with leaf print. She paired it with a white deep sweetheart neck blouse with mirror work.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. The outfits and looks mentioned are based on Pooja Hegde’s public appearances and social media posts. We do not intend to objectify or sensationalize any celebrity. All images and references belong to their respective owners.

