  Rakhi Sawant Birthday Special: Do You Know She's Been Married Not One or Two But Three Times?

Rakhi Sawant Birthday Special: Do You Know She’s Been Married Not One or Two But Three Times?

Rakhi Sawant, the queen of controversy and charisma, celebrates her birthday today. Known for her bold personality and fearless choices, Rakhi has always kept fans talking, not just with her performances, but with her personal life. Did you know she has been married three times? Each marriage came with its own share of drama, surprises, and jaw-dropping moments. Let’s take a look at the stories behind these shocking chapters of her life.

By: Last Updated: November 25, 2025 | 6:34 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant Hot & Sexy Pics
1/6

Rakhi Sawant Hot & Sexy Pics

Let’s take a look at the stories behind these shocking chapters of Rakhi Sawant's life.

Rakhi Sawant Marriage to Adil Khan Durrani
2/6

Rakhi Sawant Marriage to Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant had a secret court marriage and a nikah ceremony in May 2022 with businessman Adil Khan Durrani. Later, she accused him of having extramarital affairs and domestic violence, while Durrani alleged that Sawant was still married to her previous husband.

Rakhi Sawant Marriage to Ritesh Singh
3/6

Rakhi Sawant Marriage to Ritesh Singh

In 2019, Rakhi Sawant announced she had married an NRI named Ritesh Singh, but kept his identity hidden for two years. Later, it was discovered that he was already married with a child, which made his marriage to Rakhi Sawant null and void.

Rakhi Sawant Marriage to Elesh Parujanwala
4/6

Rakhi Sawant Marriage to Elesh Parujanwala

Rakhi Sawant got engaged to Canadian businessman Elesh Parujanwala on her reality TV show, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. Later, Rakhi Sawant admitted that she got engaged for many and that the entire reality show was a public stunt.

Rakhi Sawant Fake Wedding to Deepak Kalal
5/6

Rakhi Sawant Fake Wedding to Deepak Kalal

In 2018, Rakhi Sawant announced that she would marry internet personality Deepak Kalal, with their wedding set to be broadcast live. The two later had a public falling out, with Kalal demanding money from Sawant.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is intended for entertainment purposes only. The details shared about Rakhi Sawant’s personal life are based on publicly available information and media reports. We do not intend to offend or invade anyone’s privacy.

