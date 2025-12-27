LIVE TV
  • Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A Peek Into The Love Life Of Bollywood’s Beloved Bhaijaan

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A Peek Into The Love Life Of Bollywood’s Beloved Bhaijaan

As Salman Khan marks his 60th birthday, supporters walk down the memory lane of the star’s controversial love life. With the spotlight on him for his charisma, truthfulness, and personal decisions, the career of the Indian film industry’s darling bachelor has been as fascinating as his illustrious acting profession by moving through highprofile romances and continuous bachelorhood, thereby remaining in the limelight.

Published By: Published: December 27, 2025 01:19:57 IST
Sangeeta Bijlani
1/6
(Image Credit: X)

Sangeeta Bijlani

One of Salman Khan's earliest high profile romances, the two were reportedly close in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their relationship was widely discussed, and they were even said to have considered marriage before parting ways.

Aishwarya Rai
2/6
(Image Credit: X)

Aishwarya Rai

Salman and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai were linked from 1999 to 2002, a relationship that dominated headlines. Their breakup was tumultuous, with Aishwarya later speaking publicly about her difficult experience.

Katrina Kaif
3/6
(Image Credit: Salman Khan via X)

Katrina Kaif

One of Bollywood’s most talked about onscreen couples, Salman and Katrina were rumoured to have dated from 2005 to 2010. Though they eventually split, they remained cordial friends, and their pairing was a fan favourite.

Lulia Vantur
4/6
(Image Credit: X)

Lulia Vantur

Romanian TV presenter Iulia has been linked to Salman since 2011, with rumours of a long standing relationship. Neither party has officially confirmed the romance, but speculation has persisted for years.

Shaheen Jaffrey
5/6
(Image Credit: Salman Khan via Instagram/X)

Shaheen Jaffrey

Reportedly one of Salman’s early loves before fame, the model dated him in his late teens and early 20s. Their three year relationship ended quietly, but remains part of the actor’s personal lore.

Somy Ali
6/6
(Image Credit: Salman Khan/Somy Ali via Instagram)

Somy Ali

Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali was said to have been with Salman from 1991 to 1999, a long-term relationship in his early years. Their split was reportedly bitter, but Somy has spoken openly about her affection for him.

